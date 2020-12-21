Socialite Corazon Kwamboka and her boyfriend Frankie Just GymIt have unveiled the face of their firstborn son Taiyari Kiarie for the first time, after 4 months of keeping him away from the public.

Over the weekend, the couple took to Instagram to share adorable photos of their son and their online In-laws could not help it but gush over Taiyari’s looks with lovely comments.

“What can I say, I make HANDSOME men! 🤷🏽‍♂️ #RaisingKings. Awesome photography work by @loliphotographer” Frankie Captioned his son’s photo.

Frankie Just GymIt with Corazon Kwamboka
In a separate post, Ms Kwamboka also shared Taiyari’s picture with a caption that reads; “Most precious gift. Thank you @loliphotographer for capturing this beautiful pic of my son @taiyari_kiarie”.

Frankie and Kwamboka welcomed a new born baby into to their family back in August, sharing the news via a 11-minutes video.

Frankie Just GymIt with Corazon Kwamboka
Corazon delivered the new born through cesarean section (C-section). Kwamboka announced her pregnancy with a cute baby bump photo via her Instagram page on July 2nd, 2020.

Reactions on Corazon and Frankie’s son

silvianyambekiSo cute 😍”

miss_barizy “Cute litu boy😍”

its_june254 “Cuteness reloaded”

mrsormich “Aaawww so cute...he looks like his mama.💙💙”

ogakej “This baby is beautiful congratulations Frankie and corazon”

kiboikuria “👌👌👌👏👏👏Ako na Hulk Hogan arms already!!! Good stuff!”

rozzie_rosemary “Wow,,,He is so cute❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

3365kathryn “😍😍😍😍😍 handsome boy”

she.be.beverlyHe is adorable 😍😍😍”

yvonnedarcqAwwwwwwww such cuteness 😍”

t_wegesa “Baby Fever😍😍😢❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

mariamobil “So cute 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

justberylfaith “Baby fever 😍he's so adorable 🔥😘😘😘😘”

effiebaltazar “😍😍😍😍😍oh dear Lord..absolutely adobs...my ovaries did not need to see this today 🔥🔥😍”