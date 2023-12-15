Speaker Wetangula celebrates son as he hits new academic milestone

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has a reason to be happy after he announced the academic milestone achieved by his son, Eugene Wetangula, who recently earned a PhD in Juridical Science from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.
Wetangula, expressing his delight, stressed the importance of Eugene's academic journey in attaining the highest degree in the field of law.
In a social media post shared on his pages, Wetangula said, "Today, my family and I had the privilege to witness my son, Dr. Eugene Wetangula, being conferred with a PhD in Juridical Science from Monash University, Melbourne, Australia."
Accompanied by photos capturing the celebratory occasion, Wetangula showcased the joy of his family as they posed alongside the newly minted PhD recipient.
Wetangula himself was present in the audience, capturing the pivotal moment when Eugene walked onto the stage to receive his postgraduate certificate.
Wetangula seized the opportunity to encourage fellow Kenyans, particularly the youth, to prioritise the pursuit of knowledge at the highest levels.
"I encourage every Kenyan, especially the youth, to prioritise the pursuit of knowledge to the highest levels. An educated country is a prosperous country. Congratulations, Dr. Eugene Wetang’ula!" said the speaker.
Underscoring the broader societal impact of education, Wetangula emphasised that education serves as the key to success, unlocking a multitude of opportunities.
He highlighted how higher education expands one's perspectives and fosters global competitiveness.
Wetangula's children have given him more reason to celebrate this year as his son Alvin also tied the knot in a colourful ceremony.
Alvin Wetangula, embarked on a new chapter of life after marrying his longtime lover, Naisula Leteipan.
Their colorful ceremony, attended by family and friends, took place on Saturday, August 26, creating a day filled with joy and love.
The National Assembly speaker could not hold back his joy as Alvin embarked on a new phase of life, penning a special message to the newly-weds.
"Today, you are not just gaining a life partner, but a lifelong companion who will share in your dreams, challenges, and triumphs," Wetangula stated.
"Always remember, love is not just about the beautiful moments; it's about standing together during the storms and finding strength in each other's presence," he added.
He assured the couple of their presence as parents to offer guidance and support in their union, wishing them a happy life filled with laughter, growth and intertwined hearts.
