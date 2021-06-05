In a post seen by Pulse Live, Terryanne revealed that she got the tattoo in November 2016, an arrow with a lotus flower.

“Inked this in Nov 2016. My 3rd one. Marked new beginnings after I lost my job. An Arrow with a lotus flower that got edited out because I was actually showing you my nails which I love 💘... ( it's on my IG stories though) Would you ink if you haven't? What would it be? Would it have a meaning?,” captioned Terryanne.

In different cultures, the lotus flower symbolizes a re-birth and faith within ourselves while the arrow represents protection and defence from any evil.

Terryanne Chebet reveals meaning behind her 3rd tattoo Pulse Live Kenya

In 2016, Terryanne had been fired from Citizen TV and described it as one of the lowest and most difficult moments in her Journalism career.

In 2019, she joined Metropol TV as General Manager cum presenter but quit the station after 1 year and 3 months.

In her update, Chebet mentioned that she had decided to hang her boots in the media industry to focus on growing her personal business.

However, it is her Citizen position that really got to her.

Speaking to NTV’s Grace Msalame, Terryanne mentioned that she did not see her layoff coming because she was not under-performing in her job.

Terryanne Chebet reveals meaning behind her 3rd tattoo Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Chebet's take