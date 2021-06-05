Media Personality Terryanne Chebet has disclosed the purpose behind getting her wrist tattoo, revealing that she got it after losing her job.
Terryanne Chebet reveals meaning behind her 3rd tattoo
It marked new beginnings after I lost my job- Terryanne
In a post seen by Pulse Live, Terryanne revealed that she got the tattoo in November 2016, an arrow with a lotus flower.
“Inked this in Nov 2016. My 3rd one. Marked new beginnings after I lost my job. An Arrow with a lotus flower that got edited out because I was actually showing you my nails which I love 💘... ( it's on my IG stories though) Would you ink if you haven't? What would it be? Would it have a meaning?,” captioned Terryanne.
In different cultures, the lotus flower symbolizes a re-birth and faith within ourselves while the arrow represents protection and defence from any evil.
In 2016, Terryanne had been fired from Citizen TV and described it as one of the lowest and most difficult moments in her Journalism career.
In 2019, she joined Metropol TV as General Manager cum presenter but quit the station after 1 year and 3 months.
In her update, Chebet mentioned that she had decided to hang her boots in the media industry to focus on growing her personal business.
However, it is her Citizen position that really got to her.
Speaking to NTV’s Grace Msalame, Terryanne mentioned that she did not see her layoff coming because she was not under-performing in her job.
Ms Chebet's take
“It was many things. It was very hard in the beginning, just hearing the news crashed me and it crashed from a very personal point, because it is one thing when you lose your job but its another thing when you lose your job so publicly and such a public job. When you have such a strong believe in yourself, I do my work well. So even when there was an announcement that they will be redundancy, I never imagined it could be me. So when it happened I did not know what to do. I called my friend and I was crying, then I went home, locked myself in a room. And the hardest person to tell was the house-help, because you are just at home, locking yourself in your room. That was so hard because I had lived with her for more than 10 years and she had never seen me cry".
