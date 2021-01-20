Fast-rising Gengetone Artiste Trio Mio’s mother Irma Sakwa has exposed renowned conman Wilkings Fadhili for defrauding her son over 100K.

In a statement, Mama Trio Mio (Irma Sakwa) announced that Fadhili will no longer be her son’s manager and therefore not allowed to transact any business on his behalf.

“Wilkings Fadhili is no longer Trio Mios manager. This guy has perfected the art of conning. This character has conned my son over 100k and still counting. Beware! He's not allowed to transact any business on behalf of my son Trio Mio,” shared Mama Trio Mio.

Trio Mio with his mother

Suzie Wokabi

At the same time, Fadhili was also called out by podcaster Suzie Wokabi, who said the guy had disappeared with her footage. Ms Wokabi mentioned that she had parted ways with Fadhili who was her podcast manager.

“Hello all, this is a bit of a public service announcement. BEWARE of Wilkings Fadhili Odinga @wilkinsfadhili @wilkingspodcastnetwork @wilkingsstudiosagency , he has done it again and on behalf of everyone that he has messed up this time around, I feel that it is my responsibility to expose him. First off please note that he has nothing to do with any of my brands and if he dares use my name anywhere there will be consequences to pay. He was my podcast manager and has managed to disappear with a bunch of my footage that we shot and using my name to get clients,” shared Suzie Wokabi.

Larry exposes Fadhili

Wilkings Fadhili is not new to controversy, in 2019, BBC journalist Larry Madowo threatened to sue him after he discovered that the man was using his name to con Kenyans.

"WARNING! I don’t know who this individual is and I’ve never met him. I’m taking legal action so don’t get conned using my name,” wrote the former NTV news anchor back in 2019.

At that particular time, more people came out to expose the self-proclaimed Brand Strategist who was using their names to con unsuspecting Kenyans.