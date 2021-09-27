TV anchor recalls losing job while wife was 4 months pregnant

In a recent interview, Njoroge said that he was fired just eight months into his then-new job in 2013.

He was among a list of journalists who were let go, but for him he had been told about it by his colleagues in management.

Pulse Live Kenya

He was left without a job at a time when his wife needed him to support her through the pregnancy.

Confused by the turn of events, he walked from Kijabe Street where Mediamax has its offices to Ngara and sat outside Fig Tree to contemplate his life.

Njoroge’s biggest headache at the time was providing for his family and looking for a new job.

His wife advised him to enroll for a degree in journalism at Kenya Methodist University since he had a lot of free time.

On the day she gave birth, the TV anchor got a call from Nation Media Group, inviting him for an interview to join QTV which was running a sports show called Mwanaspoti.

"I got the job and got the chance to work alongside Joshua Makori as a co-host. The contract however ended that year in December," he recalled.

Fast forward to today, Njoroge is one of the most popular TV anchors at Inooro and hosts the Inooro Ruciini show.

He initially applied for a sports editor position but was given the opportunity to host the show which was new at the time. He has now been hosting the show for 6 years.