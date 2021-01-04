US-based Kenyan actress Christine Wawira is mourning the death of her mother Mariam Wanjiru who passed on a few days ago after suffering a cardiac arrest on boxing day.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Wawira said that her mother passed away on December 29, 2020. She also disclosed that her mother had to be taken off the life support machine under the doctors advice.

The actress mentioned that losing her mother has been the hardest thing to endure in her life, but she is glad that her Mom is now resting after going through a lot of pain.

Actress Christine Wawira with her mother

Death announcement

“My beautiful mommy passed away in our loving arms 12/29/2020 at 3:58pm. Losing my mother in the physical has been the hardest thing I have ever had to endure in my life. It feels like a bad dream. I held her and kissed her as they took her off life support and loved on her as she made her transition into her next experience.

Although I miss her so much, I know that I have gained a powerful guardian angel and spirit guide. She has completed her journey here on Earth and has been promoted to Glory. She’s finally at peace. She’s finally free. No longer limited by her physical form and the struggles of this world.

She was the most loving, selfless and forgiving person I have ever met and I am so honored to have been her daughter. She’s in a better place now and I’m so happy for her and proud of her. She did it! She completed her work here and now she gets to rest.

I am so grateful that I have been doing so much soul work over the past few years because my experiences and the books I’ve been reading about what happens to your soul when you die have prepared me for the greatest loss of my life” reads part of her message.

Actress Christine Wawira with her late Mother

Actress Christine Wawira

Appeal for help

Ms Wawira went on to appeal for help to be able to transport her mother’s body back to Kenya and give her a decent sendoff.

“Please help us return my mother to her ancestral land and lay her to rest in Kenya. The gofundme link is in my bio. If you prefer cashapp it’s $mundu (name on the account is George Kuria) still waiting for the Mpesa information for those who are in Kenya and want to contribute. Thank you all so much for the outpouring of love and messages” shared Ms Wawira.

Also Read: Top Churchill show Comedian Forced to apologize after lying on how he met Kevin Hart

Actress Christine Wawira at a past even with Kevin Hart

The actress relocated to Atlanta Georgia with her parents at the age of 12. She has also acted in over 13 Hollywood movies and TV shows among them; East African Girl, Flash, Blacklisted, Sign of the Dragon, and Night Call among others.

Also Read: Meet the Kenyan Hollywood actress Christine Wawira making headlines in the US [Photos]