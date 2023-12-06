The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie finally speaks about relationship with Lebanese employer

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan caregiver Rosie, who gained widespread attention following emotional farewell with her employer's children in Lebanon, speaks out for the first time about her relationship with the employer & the working environment since day one.

Kenyan caregiver in Lebanon Rosie
Kenyan caregiver in Lebanon Rosie

A heartwarming scene unfolded at an airport in Lebanon as a Kenyan caregiver, identified as Rosie, bid farewell to the family she had been caring for.

The emotional departure became a viral sensation on social media, capturing the attention of netizens who were moved by the children's reactions.

As Rosie prepared to catch her flight, the family accompanied her to the airport, expressing their gratitude for her dedicated service.

Kenyan lady working in Lebanon goes viral in emotional farewell
Kenyan lady working in Lebanon goes viral in emotional farewell Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyan lady working in Lebanon goes viral in emotional farewell

However, the most touching moment came when two of the children, Maria and Cataleya, clung to Rosie, unwilling to let her go.

Despite reassurances from their parents that Rosie would return, the children were visibly distressed.

The scene quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing diverse reactions from netizens.

Kenyan caregiver in Lebanon Rosie
Kenyan caregiver in Lebanon Rosie Pulse Live Kenya

Some viewers took the matter personally, expressing concern and advising Rosie to flee, alleging that her employers might be exploiting her for fame.

In response to the circulating speculations, Rosie decided to address the issue head-on. In a YouTube video shared by Senje Mwenyewe on December 3, she refuted claims that her employers were using her for publicity.

Rosie affirmed that her employers had genuinely cared for her from the beginning, treating her with acceptance and kindness.

She emphasised that the family had welcomed her warmly, creating a supportive environment from day one.

"Today I want to address an issue that I have come across that is disturbing me. For those who are saying that my bosses are using me and that they are faking tears, it is not true. Those people loved me from the day I went there. They accepted and treated me very well from day one. I blended in from day one, " she said.

Kenyan caregiver in Lebanon Rosie
Kenyan caregiver in Lebanon Rosie Pulse Live Kenya

Contrary to rumors, Rosie stated that her employers were already well-known before her arrival, debunking the notion that they sought fame through her.

"Those people who are saying they are looking for likes. it's not true, they were famous even before I came back to Kenya," she said.

While reflecting on her time in Lebanon, Rosie acknowledged the challenges faced by migrant workers in foreign countries.

Kenyan caregiver in Lebanon Rosie
Kenyan caregiver in Lebanon Rosie Pulse Live Kenya

She expressed her heartfelt prayers for improved conditions for those working abroad, citing instances of violence and mistreatment that deeply saddened her.

"When I was in Lebanon I always prayed that we who work there should at least have something different. It was so heartbreaking kuona mtu ameuliwa, anateswa," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

