Tears & emotions: Kenyan lady working in Lebanon goes viral in emotional farewell

The lady identified as Rosie was seen off by the family in the company of the children she cared for.

When the moment to part for her to catch her flight, two of the children identified as Maria and Cataleya clung to her, refusing to let her go.

Not even the reassurance from their parents that Rossie would be back could calm down the two children.

Rossie broke down in tears during the emotional goodbye.

"She will come back," their mother is heard saying, trying to calm them down in the clip that was captioned: “Thank you, Rosie, for caring for my babies like they’re yours”.

Netizens were moved by the emotional clip with many admitting that it is a welcome scene away from tales of suffering that have become too common for Kenyan domestic workers in the Middle East.

With the footage going viral, a number of netizens have reached out in a bid to connect with Rosie in what could open doors for more blessings.

Many commended her for doing her job to the best of her ability and earning a place in the hearts of her employers and the children.

Below are some reactions to the clip.

Naipamei Kaikai: She was truly great to them, she raised them as her own their bond and love is amazing

freelancer Davi: The househelp's reaction...She treated the kids like her own

Square pants: Children don't fake it.. their expression is real. It does tells you what kind of person she was to them.. Amazingly sad..

Jeff kinanga: The kids loves her and doesn't want her to go, she really took care of them well.

Jesrov Galogalo: This is so touching. I hope she returns there again. Clearly the employer is a good one.

Nicholas Aballah: When you do good without expecting anything, always blessings shall follow you

NOELLA PAGE 237: Thank you ROSIE for making the continent proud greet your family.

momlife3: Seems like Rosie is an amazing person! Kids never lie.

Skipzy🇳🇬: When your heart is clean and pure children will accept you and never wanna leave you 😩

emwas: The employer must have also been a good person and gave Rosie a conducive environment to work. Bless you both