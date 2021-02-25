A video of President Uhuru Kenyatta strolling along a street outside State House without his usual security detail, got Kenyans excited and they took to social media to voice out their thoughts.

The video was captured, and first shared by actor Pascal Tokodi who was in a car on the same street, and upon realizing that the man walking by was the Head of State, he stopped the car to greet the President.

In the video that has since gone viral, an excited Tokodi is heard saying “How are you sir? Oh, my goodness have a good day. Ona Selina, Maisha Magic East.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta responded saying to Tokodi saying, “Asante, nimeona.”

Kenyans on Twitter reacted to the video, and as usual, not everyone was impressed with what had transpired in the video, with some suggesting things they would have said to the President if they met him.

A majority were, however, impressed and couldn’t stop talking about how cool President Uhuru Kenyatta is.

Reactions;

terencecreative Maisha magic wakuongezee mshahara 😂😂😂😂😂

chriskirwa President was minding his business strolling kidogo kidogo Pascal happened 😂😂😂😂

wolperstylish I love him 🙌🙌🙌❤️💯

timelessnoel Mr. President ana Kanyaga Lami 😃

sammie_kioko Najua after umefika home umejiuliza mbona haukushuka😂😂😂😂😂

drofweneke Bro you only had one job “WHEN ARE YOU STOPING THE CUREW!!” But who are you 😖😖😖😖😖😖😖

jackyvike 😂😂😂😂 Lazima tuchunge mahali unga inatoka