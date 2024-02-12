Why Citizen TV has pulled Swaleh Mdoe from news anchor role

This surprising move has left many viewers wondering about the reasons behind the decision and what it means for Mdoe's media career.

Mdoe, known for his distinctive voice and charismatic presence, has been a prominent figure on Citizen TV for many years.

He has been a trusted news anchor, delivering the latest updates to millions of viewers across the nation.

His professionalism and dedication to his craft have earned him a loyal fan base and made him a household name.

However, sources have confirmed to the news desk that Mdoe has been temporarily pulled from his anchoring duties.

More details state that Mdoe will continue to report to work as usual.

The decision to pull him off air has undoubtedly raised eyebrows and sparked speculation among viewers and industry insiders alike.

Reports also indicated that Mdoe missed a 1:00 p.m. bulletin on Tuesday, January 23, citing a medical emergency which his supervisors were allegedly unaware of.

Mdoe's media career, however, extends far beyond his role as a news anchor. He has also made a name for himself as a versatile journalist, with experience in both print and broadcast media.

Prior to joining Citizen TV, Mdoe worked for various reputable news outlets, honing his skills and establishing himself as a credible and respected journalist.

Over the course of his career, Swaleh Mdoe has amassed a plethora of achievements and accolades.

His exceptional reporting skills have been recognized both nationally and internationally. Mdoe's ability to immerse himself in the stories he covers, shedding light on important issues, has earned him numerous awards.

He has contributed news stories, features and reports for the London-based shipping magazine, Ports International (1997-2002), Los Angeles Times (USA), Uhuru, and The Express newspapers both in Tanzania and in the local newspapers. Swaleh was a member of East African Foreign Correspondents Association (1993-1999).

Currently, he is a member of the Media Council of Kenya and Kenya Editors Guild.

He has earned several awards and accolades notably among them being by Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) Journalists of the Year Awards as the News Anchor of the Year (Kiswahili) for the year 2003 and again in 2004.

Swaleh Mdoe Pulse Live Kenya

He won the favourite TV Male Presenter Award for four consecutive years 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006 in the youth premier awards, Chaguo La Teeniz Awards(CHAT).

Also in 2004 Daystar University, awarded his a recognition award, The Star of Excellence Award. In July 2009, he was appointed a Goodwill Ambassador of Culture by Jamhuri Peace Foundation, a programme under UN Habitat.