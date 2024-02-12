The sports category has moved to a new website.


Citizen TV pressured to explain cancellation of controversial show after 1 episode

Denis Mwangi

The storyline of 'Shamba la Wanyama' revolves a prosperity gospel preacher who assumes the role of a revered church leader

Shamba la Wanyama show poster
Shamba la Wanyama show poster

Citizen TV has made the decision to pull the plug on the much-anticipated television series, 'Shamba La Wanyama',following the airing of its pilot episode on Sunday, February 4.

The decision to cancel the show, allegedly after just one episode, has left many puzzled.

Serah Mwihaki, the scriptwriter behind the series, expressed her disappointment on social media, hinting at undisclosed factors that led to the sudden termination.

Despite the lack of official communication from Citizen TV regarding the rationale behind the cancellation, Mwihaki's message has only fueled curiosity among the audience.

Scriptwriter Serah Mwihaki
Scriptwriter Serah Mwihaki

She was joined by actor Shiviske Shivisi who also demanded to know the reason behind the show's cancellation.

"So, 'Shamba la Wanyama' has been pulled down by Citizen TV after airing only one episode with zero explanation. Shamba La Wanyama has been on Viu Sasa for quite a while and started airing on Citizen TV on 4/02/2024

"This is a story that was adapted from the book ‘Animal Farm’ and it went the religious way, specifically the church. Without a solid reason, we’re left here to speculate as to why Citizen TV care to explain?" Shiviske Shivisi protested.

With a storyline inspired by George Orwell's timeless masterpiece, ‘Animal Farm,’ the 'Shamba la Wanyama' series delves into the intricate dynamics of a prosperity gospel preacher masquerading as a revered church leader.

READ: Inside church where worshipers are served beer, alcohol & baptized with liquor

Through nuanced character portrayals and gripping plotlines, the show confronts societal issues and challenges prevailing norms, prompting viewers to question the underlying motives of influential church leaders.

In the wake of the show's cancellation, various speculations have emerged, with some sections of the audience alleging that 'Shamba La Wanyama' crossed boundaries by purportedly ridiculing the church.

This contentious stance has sparked heated debates across social media platforms, underscoring the polarizing nature of the series and its portrayal of religious themes.

However, amidst the discussions, concrete evidence supporting these claims remains unseen, leaving room for differing interpretations.

As the controversy surrounding 'Shamba La Wanyama' continues to unfold, there is a growing demand for transparency from both the creators and the network.

READ: PHOTOS: Pastor Ezekiel opens new luxury hotel & turns old hotel to supermarket

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
