Citizen TV pressured to explain cancellation of controversial show after 1 episode

The decision to cancel the show, allegedly after just one episode, has left many puzzled.

Serah Mwihaki, the scriptwriter behind the series, expressed her disappointment on social media, hinting at undisclosed factors that led to the sudden termination.

Despite the lack of official communication from Citizen TV regarding the rationale behind the cancellation, Mwihaki's message has only fueled curiosity among the audience.

Scriptwriter Serah Mwihaki Pulse Live Kenya

She was joined by actor Shiviske Shivisi who also demanded to know the reason behind the show's cancellation.

"So, 'Shamba la Wanyama' has been pulled down by Citizen TV after airing only one episode with zero explanation. Shamba La Wanyama has been on Viu Sasa for quite a while and started airing on Citizen TV on 4/02/2024

"This is a story that was adapted from the book ‘Animal Farm’ and it went the religious way, specifically the church. Without a solid reason, we’re left here to speculate as to why Citizen TV care to explain?" Shiviske Shivisi protested.

With a storyline inspired by George Orwell's timeless masterpiece, ‘Animal Farm,’ the 'Shamba la Wanyama' series delves into the intricate dynamics of a prosperity gospel preacher masquerading as a revered church leader.

Through nuanced character portrayals and gripping plotlines, the show confronts societal issues and challenges prevailing norms, prompting viewers to question the underlying motives of influential church leaders.

In the wake of the show's cancellation, various speculations have emerged, with some sections of the audience alleging that 'Shamba La Wanyama' crossed boundaries by purportedly ridiculing the church.

This contentious stance has sparked heated debates across social media platforms, underscoring the polarizing nature of the series and its portrayal of religious themes.

However, amidst the discussions, concrete evidence supporting these claims remains unseen, leaving room for differing interpretations.