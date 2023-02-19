ADVERTISEMENT
Willy Paul flaunts his all-grown son days after introducing daughter Sonya [Photos]

Charles Ouma

Willy Paul introduces another member of his family-his son

Willy Paul
Willy Paul

Barely two days after unveiling his daughter to the world, singer Willy Paul has introduced his son to his social media fans.

Taking to social media, the musician shared a photo of his all-grown son identified as Damian, adding that he is “same blood, different mothers” and asked God to protect him.

"My Son Damian Is All Grown Waaah! Same Blood Different Mothers... God Please Protect My Family. Blessed Sunday Fam," wrote Pozze as the musician is fondly referred to.

A few days ago, the musician shared a photo of his mzungu baby mama and his daughter named Sonya.

READ: I've had enough! - Willy Paul responds to claims that he has neglected his mother

Willy Paul took to Instagram to introduce Sonya and her mother, sharing their photo with a caption that read:

"Well well well- look at my daughter #Sonya all grown wow! Time waits for no one walahi. I love ❤️ these two humans 😊God what did I do to deserve all these? Hapa sawa... more music coming your way. ❤️ 😍"

Pozze first introduced Sonya’s mother to his fans a few years ago when their daughter was a few months old.

"I can't thank you enough Lord for this gift.. my daughter Sonya Wilsovna. Always know that daddy loves you so so much baby girl. I'll always be here for you... I'll be your superman... you have won my heart, my love. He captioned.

"May the Lord keep you safe and sound, and take you to places no one's been before. Welcome to my world. Mommy and daddy love you too much. Black and White combination!" Pozze wrote at the time.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
