I've had enough! - Willy Paul responds to claims that he has neglected his mother

Taking to his Instagram account, Willy Paul posted a photo of the blogger and called him a clout chaser.

"I think I've had enough manze. I've worked for this name saaana. Nikiona how people use my name for clout inaniweka tu uzuni.. hakuna kitu imeniuma kama hii.. yaani my mother is very sick alafu some clout chaser anakuja kumtaja kwa uwongo?" he posted.

The photo shared by Pozee shows the blogger standing in front of an old mud house with rusted iron sheets. The caption on the photo read, "This is where Willy Paul's Mother lives."

The singer who is very angry with the blogger's actions has asked for help from the fans to locate the blogger.

"Basi angenitaja tu coz mimi watu wamezoea... why drag mamangu kwa upuzi?? Please anyone with information ya place uyu jamaa anaweza patikana akuje atusaidia hapa," he added.

The controversial singer has been trending for various reasons apart from his exemplary vocals and performance on stage.

Pozze responds to Eric Omondi's accusations

Recently, Eric Omondi accused Willy Paul and several other artists of neglecting his calling and is now looking for young girls in universities.

The funny man said gospel artists today trend for the wrong reasons and are part of the reasons youths have lost their rightful ways.

Willy Paul rubbished the statements by Omondi saying his statements were mere jokes and all he is after is money. Willy Paul, however, said he was still saved promising to reveal reasons for his exit from the gospel industry.

“Of all your jokes this is the funniest bro.. keep chasing that bag! I’ll tell you why I left gospel music fam… my relationship with God is still intact though,” he added.

In response to Omondi’s remarks, Jimmy Gait also said he was preparing to make a comeback to the industry, adding that he has been ministering the gospel despite not actively singing.

