ADVERTISEMENT
Winnie Odinga speaks out post-surgery, explains reason for keeping a low profile

Amos Robi

Winnie Odinga has maintained a relatively low profile both on and offline

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Winnie is currently in the hospital recuperating following a leg injury.

Odinga, on her Instagram stories, revealed that she sustained the injury during the Interparliamentary Games held in Kigali, Rwanda.

The member of parliament, who is a basketball enthusiast, disclosed that she has had to undergo surgery, which has left her feeling low and has also kept her offline for a bit.

"Some of you have been asking why I've been quiet. I ruptured my Achilles tendon during the IPG in Rwanda. I'm all good after surgery, but I'll be low-key for a bit," Winnie wrote on her Instagram stories.

The 13th EAC Inter-parliamentary Games officially kicked off in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, on Friday, December 8th, 2023.

The annual sports event gathered more than 1000 parliamentarians from six member states; Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and South Sudan.

According to Article 49 of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community, "the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) shall, among other things, liaise with the Parliaments of the Partner States on matters relating to the Community."

This includes the Inter-Parliamentary Games (IPG), an annual sports event coordinated by the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The sports disciplines include football, netball, athletics, tug-of-war, volleyball, walk race, golf, basketball, and darts.

After the games, Mumias East Member of Parliament claimed they were left stranded due to a lack of money.

The MP alleged that the government duped them into thinking that their stay would be fully funded, only for them to be left stranded.

"Uganda is laughing at us, Tanzania is laughing at us, Burundi is laughing at us, and South Sudan, ati tumeshindwa kulipa ma hoteli baada ya kudanganywa (they have deceived us) they will send us money. If they can lie to members of parliament, what about the rest of Kenyans?

"Nimeboeka tu sana they could have told us earlier they won't send us money to sustain us here. Aibu kubwa kwa nchi," Salasya said.

Other members of parliament who took part in the games include David Sankok, Amina Mnyanzi, Jackson Mandago among others.

