Zuchu gushes over Diamond’s message after splashing millions to buy sleek ride

The ‘Sukari’ hitmaker flaunted the vehicle in a series of videos and photos with her fans congratulating her for the latest acquisition.

One of the videos shared by the diva shows her boarding the high-end British machine that is black in color.

Diamond Platnumz joined in the frenzy, penning a special message in which he congratulated Zuchu noting that Range Rover is for queens and Zuchu is one.

““Unajua kunifanya nitembee kifua mbele Zuuh (love emoji). Naomba kuanzia leo nirasimishe rasmi kwamba Range ni gari maalum kwajili ya queens wote wapambanaji mjini wakiongozwa na @officialzuchu,” Diamond wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

The pricey vehicle is a mark of certain status in society and is among is one of those preferred by Tanzanian celebrities.

Most recently, Bongo superstar Harmonize bought a Range Rover and took a swipe at fellow stars who do not have the pricey car in their collection.

“If you are an East African artist and you’ve been and aren’t a Range Rover owner don’t talk to me. Remember Range Rover is my baby’s car. That means you’ve never been my baby’s level. Its like every ranger rover in town inspired by me. I am sure you know which baby I am talking about,” Harmonize wrote on social media.

Harmonize loves good cars, just like his former boss Diamond Platnumz, which is why he often drives around in expensive vehicles.