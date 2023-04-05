The Range Rover standard: Why Harmonize won't talk to some EA artists

Harmonize made these statements in an Instagram post, where he revealed that a Range Rover belongs to his girlfriend. He stated that if you are an artist and you do not own one, it means that you cannot even match her level.

"If you are an East African artist and you've been and aren't a Range Rover owner, don't talk to me! Remember Range Rover is my baby's car. That means you have never been at my baby's level. It's like every Range Rover in town is inspired by me," Harmonize wrote.

The Bongo Flava artist continued by saying that he was sure his followers knew the baby that he was talking about jokingly.

Harmonize has been trending for various reasons and made headlines back in May 2022 when he purchased two Range Rovers for his ex-fiancée Frida Kajala while asking her to forgive him after their breakup.

Harmonize stated at the time that Frida deserved everything that he owned and bought the two expensive vehicles as a way to make amends.

"I miss you so please come back and let us pick up from where we left. Don't be worried by people who'll say that you took me back because of these gifts.

Nobody knows I have lived in your house for months and nobody knows that you have supported me so much and I didn't even buy you a bicycle. I feel like you deserve everything I have. I love you so much and I miss you so much so come back home and God will bless us abundantly," Harmonize stated.

Expensive cars that Harmonize owns

Harmonize loves good cars, just like his former boss Diamond Platnumz, which is why he often drives around in expensive vehicles.

The Bongo Flava star doesn't shy away from flaunting his three best cars, which range from an Audi to a Toyota Hilux, in addition to his Range Rover.

Harmonize owns an Audi which costs Sh1.3 million and loves flaunting the car as much as he loves his Range Rover.