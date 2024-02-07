PHOTOS: Pastor Ezekiel opens new luxury hotel & turns old hotel to supermarket

This significant expansion, unveiled in February 2024, marks a new chapter in the church's commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and spiritual rejuvenation.

The Jordan Wing boasts an impressive structure divided into five wings, with a total bed capacity of 160.

This expansion was driven by the increasing number of devotees seeking spiritual solace and connection through extended prayer sessions at the church.

Jordan Wing Hotel in Kilifi owned by the New Life Prayer Centre & Church under Pastor Ezekiel Odero Pulse Live Kenya

Pastor Odero, addressing the congregation and guests, expressed his gratitude for the patience and support of the church community.

"This building is now ready, the hotel is now ready for use, and we thank you so much for your patience that allowed us to complete it," he stated.

He added that the opening of the Jordan Wing is a response to the growing demand for a more comfortable prayer and stay experience, especially for those reluctant to stay in temporary accommodations previously available.

“Those who have been saying they don’t want to stay in the temporary houses, you can now sleep in this building. It is important I let you know early enough so that you don’t say you did not know,” he said.

Jordan Wing Hotel in Kilifi owned by the New Life Prayer Centre & Church under Pastor Ezekiel Odero Pulse Live Kenya

Eden Hotel repurposed to include supermarket

This new facility complements the existing Eden Hotel, which has been partially repurposed.

The ground and first floors of Eden Hotel have been transformed into a supermarket, a strategic move that has reduced its bed capacity to about 14, but aims to provide additional convenience to guests and church members.

The hotel now prioritises accommodation on its second and third floors, offering single and double rooms.

Notably, couples seeking to stay in double rooms are required to provide proof of marriage.

In addition to enhancing physical infrastructure, Pastor Odero announced a milestone in the church's outreach efforts.

The New Life Prayer Centre and Church live TV broadcast has extended its reach to Tanzania, being available via Azam, and marking its live TV broadcast in 72 countries.

This expansion will be followed by an advertising campaign, with billboards soon to be erected in key Tanzanian cities such as Arusha, Dodoma, and Morogoro, announcing an upcoming crusade.

