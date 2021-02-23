Renowned Gospel Deejay, DJ Mo and his wife, gospel musician Size 8 have unveiled the home they have built for the parents.

In a video posted on Instagram, DJ Mo, says that their friends thought the house was for them but the couple clarified that they were glad to set the standard for their parents.

“Daddy and mum this is a small gift to just honor you, say thank you for everything because when you are happy we get blessed .Kuna mabeste who thought it’s ours ... hapana Lazima standard zingekuwa for our parents ... @size8reborn. Sneak preview of the gift .Thank you @diamondlightinginteriors for dope lighting And @floorsolutionskenya for sorting out the floor corner to corner... kameweza ama aje ?” wrote DJ Mo.

Reactions from Fans

Ladybee_254: Uwiiiiiiii Zile baraka zinaenda kuwachapa ni 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Proud of you watu wangu 👊💪 Morr grace

Kaytrixxke: “Beautiful. God Bless 🙌”

Kabiwajesus: “This is a blessing cant wait to do this for our parents in Jesus name”

Weezdom254: “Safi Sana Bro👏”

Real_frank_izme: “wow the house is lovely🔥🔥”

Nyamburaevah: “Soo beautiful🔥👏...God is faithful see how He works he never fail.....can't wait one day itakuwa my turn to build my parents a home like this one 🙏”

Chrisdizainanews: “Wow wasanii wote wanafaa kusoma kitu kutoka kwako Bro'💪 your parents are now proud of you.”

Kinuthia703: “I love you guys I have followed u with ua up n downs and this is a great thing to give 2 ua parents .keep doing great”

Pablojohny: “The Blessings that are about to chase you... Wacha tu…”