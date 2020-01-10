Ebru TV presenter Dana de Grazia has shown off her full body Tattoo in a picture put up on her Instagram account.

The Lets Talk host, mentioned that the tattoo is not yet done but will it will be completed next year.

“No pain no gain. Posted this to my stories a bit ago but I think its wall worthy. Unfinished and it will stay this way until next year. #ink #tattoos #backpiece #japanese #tiger #workinprogress #nopainnogain #art #love #aesthetic #booty” shared Dana de grazia.

Ebru TV presenter shows off her full body tattoo (Photos)

Ms Grazia disclosed that she decided to have her body tattooed because she has always been in love with tattoos since she was a young girl.

"@kegankevin it’s hard to explain, just loved tattoos since I was very young. Thank you though”

Reactions;

kegankevin “you look great with tattoos but why all this pain and inconvenience?”

moseskompany “I love it😍”

mansur_logic “being Jewish must be very conc”

buuterbee ‘Goals am next no gain no pain”

Ebru TV presenter shows off her full body tattoo (Photos)

wenwah_”I MISSS U DAMNNN WOW”

lucy_nyawira “It's beautiful dear . Really 💜”

_mrsamwise “I need more ink too 😩😩”

krystalkimani35 “daaaaamn gal,you look awesome😋💖💕🎀”

mohatizer “I love the tatoo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @hustlegoddess”

inf_tha_gawd “Your fucking insane Way”

abou.trika.509 “So gorgeus and nicee goal..”