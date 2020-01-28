A few months ago, YouTuber Edgar Obare broke the internet with stories of celebrities cheating on their partners. These stories have seen him gain a huge number of followers on social media with his YouTube channel registering a recommendable growth.

He highlighted the story of comedian Terence Creative cheating on his wife Chebby. The story uncovered little known details about the two, resulting in a nasty exchange between them on social media.

The claims he made were backed up with screenshots from the lady and at one time he had an interview with Ms Soina who gave her side of the story.

Terence Creative

Several months later, he broke another story of Milele FM presenter Jalang’o alleging that he had cheated on his wife with other women.

On this claims, he went ahead and shared an audio recording of a lady who laid it all bare on how she met the comedian, and they ended up having an affair. The YouTuber further disclosed private chats the lady in question had with Jalang’o.

A few weeks ago, came the story of TV presenter Jacky Matubia and her husband Kennedy Njogu. Obare claimed that their relationship was full of unfaithfulness from both parties, and this led to their separation.

Ms Matubia later confirmed that they were no longer together, after months of hiding.

Jackie Matubia lands new job after quitting Switch TV

Deleted videos

Details have now emerged that videos of the three in which the YouTuber had exposed them, were not on YouTube.

In efforts to get to know what had transpired, Pulse Live reached out to the YouTuber who stated that he decided to pull the videos down after some of the celebrities reached out to him.

He added that others whose names he did not mention wanted to take legal action against him.

“I pulled them down. Some out of mercy with the celebs reaching out, others were trying to sue me,” said Edgar Obare.

What have you become - Kamene Goro's Message To Edgar Obare AFP

A few days ago, Edgar while responding to the question of if he fears for his life said that people had began asking where his parents lived.

He further stated that he might consider changing his content for the sake of his safety and that of his family.