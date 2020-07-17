Norway based Kenyan Gengetone Group Matata’s rapper cum singer Freddy Milanya wedded his longtime Mzungu girlfriend in lavish affair.

In photos shared on Instagram, Milanya and his fiancée tied the knot in an exquisite ceremony that was graced by their close friends and family.

“Now you all know why we sang Ruracio 🎉🎉🎊🎊 Congratulations 🍾 to our bro @freddy_milanya on his beautiful wedding ❤️🎉 we will miss you on this single side ☺️😇🙈 “ shared Matata’s official Instagram page.

Matata’s Freddy Milanya weds longtime Mzungu girlfriend in lavish affair (Photos)

In a separate post, Milanya also put up 10 photos from his wedding with a caption that reads; “MR & MRS MILANYA 🎉🎊🍾”.

Matata is a Kenyan Music and Dance Artist group that consists of 5 members; Marcus Ojiambo, Ken Kimathi, Richie Mathu, Freddy Milanya and Festus Mwenda.

Currently they are ruling the airwaves with their brand new tuned dubbed ‘Mapema” that dropped on Friday, after the success of their previous project called “Ruracio”.

Congratulatory messages.

rue.baby “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

timelessnoel “Congrats bro 🔥🔥🔥”

jibrilblessing “Congrats bro”

felixomondicomedian “Congratulations bro 🙌👏👏:

phyasco “Congrats bro ♥”

gudah_man ‘Congratulations are in order bro 🙌🏿🙌🏿”

mcphilipo “Congratulations bro 🙏”

wavinyakenya “Congratulations Fred 💖💖💖💖💖”

misskariuki ‘Congratulations..... I can only IMAGINEEEE how LIT this wedding waaasssss 😍😍😍😍 🍾🍾🍾🍾”

mccharleneofficial “Aww congrats 😍👏🏾👏🏾”

joy.keri.7 “Congratulations to both of you in your journey of love and happiness 🥳🥳🥳”

matataofficial ‘We are proud of you Bro❤️”

angelen_chebet “Congratulations 🥳❤️”

mamadklavis ‘Congratulations and blessings Freddy! 💓💓💓”