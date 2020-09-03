Gospel singer cum Minister Ruth Matete has said that she is not going to waste her pain, lamenting about what happened in her life but instead will glorify God through her pain.

In a well written post, Matete mentioned that she used to question God a lot, but later on learnt to ask for strength, to be able to overcome obstacles in her life.

“One day I asked God why me, and He asked me who I would wish to go through it in my stead. That's when I stopped asking why me and instead asked God to show me the reason why He allowed me to face it. Because I know nothing catches Him by surprise. And all things work together for good, to those who love Him and are called according to His purpose. It's a few months since my late husband went to be with his maker, and I can candidly tell you, that I now understand why God allowed me to go through it. Do I still cry? Yes. But it gets better with time. I have made up my mind not to waste my pain. God must and will be glorified through my pain.

Ruth Matete

Be Kind

Just the other day, the Award-winning singer made a comeback on Social Media, requesting Kenyans to be kind with their words, saying it’s not easy to be back on social media, but life has to go on.

“Taking a day at a time. Please be Kind with your words. It’s Not easy for me to be back on social media. But life has to go on,” appealed Matete.

The Tusker Project Fame Winner had been in-active on all social media platforms, since April when she deactivated the accounts, in what was seen as shielding herself from negativity while Mourning her husband BelovedJohn Apewajoye.