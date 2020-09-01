Award-winning singer Ruth Matete has made a comeback on Social Media, months after deactivating all her accounts after her Husband’s death.

In her message, Ms Matete is requesting Kenyans to be kind with their words, saying it’s not easy to be back on social media, but life has to go on.

“Taking a day at a time. Please be Kind with your words. It’s Not easy for me to be back on social media. But life has to go on,” appealed Matete.

Ruth Matete

Ms Matete's Comeback

At the same time, Ruth has also opened a new YouTube channel under the name “Pst. Ruth Matete” meant to give hope and encourage her followers going through difficult times.

“This channel exists to give hope and to encourage, through real life experiences, backed up by the word of God Almighty. Subscribe and get ready to be blessed with my music as well. It is my prayer, that the word of the Lord will come alive in your life through the content that will be shared here. Thank you for subscribing. Link in bio.😊

#BoldAndCandidWithRuthMatete,” shared Ruth Matete.

The Tusker Project Fame Winner has been inactive on all social media platforms, since April when she deactivated the accounts, in what was seen as shielding herself from negativity while Mourning her husband BelovedJohn Apewajoye.

Also Read: Ruth Matete finally buries her husband Beloved John at Lang'ata

Ruth Matete

Pastor Apewajoye's Burial

Matete was allowed to bury her Hubby at Langa’ta Cemetery on July 23, 2020. Apewajoye passed on in April after suffering serious burns from an alleged LPG explosion.

However, the singer was barred from burying her husband by the Nigerian embassy, on grounds that they wanted to ascertain the actual cause of his death before he was laid to rest. The stand-off between the embassy and Matete’s family is what resulted to the body of Pastor Apewajoye staying at KNH Mortuary for almost three months.

On April 23, Chief government Pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that Matete’s husband Pastor BelovedJohn Apewajoye died due to multiple organ failure after suffering 60 per cent burns.