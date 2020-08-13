I want to be very open about my journey - Corazon Kwamboka as she shares first post birth photo

Kenyan socialite Corazon Kwamboka has shared her first post birth photo a few days after announcing the birth of her son.

In the picture seen by Pulse Live, the new mother said she is in love with her mom pouch.

She went on to say that it came with so much blessings that she cannot even explain.

"1 week post C-section, loving my mom pouch, it came with so much blessings I can't start to even explain," she wrote in one post.

In another post, Ms Kwamboka stated that she wants to be very open about her motherhood journey, which is a whole new experience.

Adding that she will share with her followers all the changes that her body will undergo.

She mentioned that she will also be open about lifestyle changes that she will have to make now that she is a mother.

"What I want to do is be very open about my new journey, from the changes that my body will go through to my lifestyle changes," said Corazon.

Her words come a few days after her baby daddy Frankie Justgymit announced the birth of their son Taiyari.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Frankie mentioned that they expected to have the child on August 15 but he came early on August 3rd.

"Things happened so fast, we were just thinking that August 15th is when the baby is gonna come but its August 3rd and I thinking am gonna be meeting my third Born today. I’m so excited for both of us, it’s such an amazing feeling. I know she wanted to experience the whole birth process, the whole natural birth, pushing, labour pains but this is exciting because we get to see our child earlier than expected but it’s at a healthy stage,” said Frankie.