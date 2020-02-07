YouTuber Edgar Obare has alleged that Media Personality Jalang’o has been threatening his life and he is tired of keeping quiet.

In a number of Insta-stories the Vlogger, claims that he received a call from Jalang’o informing him that he is needed at DCI offices for a meeting he did not give its details.

“I’m sick and tired of fearing for my safety and everything for my safety and staying quiet, Yesterday Jalang’o calls me and asks can I come for a meeting at the DCI, I ask what it is about and he refuses to say” wrote Edgar Obare.

I'm sick and tired of fearing for my life - Edgar Obare speaks after receiving threats from Jalang'o

Declined to show up

He states that he turned down the offer to meet the Milele FM presenter, a thinking that made him angry.

“I tell him I have to think about it (I refuse to go without being given reason for the meeting) and he sounds angry and says will you come or should we just come for you”

“Who does he think he is, how can private Citizen summon me. Then I get a DM from a source who claims to be close to him, warning me of what’s about to happen” added Obare.

This comes days after Edgar was forced to pull down videos from his YouTube channel; highlighting Jalang'o, Terence Creative and Jackie Matubia’s infidelity in their relationships.

Pulse Live reached out to the YouTuber who stated that he decided to pull the videos down after some of the celebrities reached out to him.

He added that others whose names he did not mention wanted to take legal action against him.

“I pulled them down. Some out of mercy with the celebs reaching out, others were trying to sue me,” said Edgar Obare.

Obare has been exposing celebrities who allegedly cheat on their partners.