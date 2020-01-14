Media Personality Jalang’o has come to the rescue of a form one student identified as Levis Otieno Rabah who reported to Kanga High School in Migori County, with only a Metal Box and 2 Bar Soaps and no school Fees.

In an update on his Instagram, the Milele FM presenter noted that he had spoken to the school Principal who confirmed that the boy had been admitted but his school fees is yet to be paid.

Mzee Jalas mentioned that he was willing to finance the boy’s school fees from form 1-4 plus his shopping, asking other well-wishers to join the train and ensure the boy stays in school.

Jalang’o comes to the rescue of form one student who reported to school with an empty metal Box (Photos)

Levis Otieno Rabah - Kanga Boys

“UPDATE ON THE BOY AT KANGA HIGH SCHOOL!! Last Night I spoke to the Principal and also got the chance to speak with the boy Levi Otieno Rabah ! So work begins today! School fees is around 53k per year we want to pay for the four years. If there is anyone willing to pay and contribute anything just send directly to the school paybill which PAYBILL NO 522123

ACC NO 57871. Then indicate his name LEVIS OTIENO RABAH. I will personally go to Kanga High school to make sure that your contribution is channeled to his account. On my side today I will be calling my friends and companies I have good working relationship with and we will do more than the school fees. Looking at the mum things don't seem ok back at home we will go beyond the school fees. Keep it here for all the update!! God above everything,” shared Jalang’o.

Public Appeal

On Monday Jalang’o had appealed to the public to reach out with information concerning the boy in question;

“Please someone confirm to me this story....Just seen it online. Trying to reach Kanga High school to verify the same. Through @trippygotours we will do a complete form 1 shopping and pay his school from form 1 to Form 4. If anyone has the Principal Number to please share in the DM,” reads Jalang’o’s appeal.

Reports indicate that Levis Otieno Rabah scored 391 in his KCPE at Pala Kojwang Primary in Karachuonyo.

The virality of his photos on social media touched a good number of people who also promised to contribute towards the boy’s school fees.

His parents (Monica Atieno Odongo and Duncan Rabah) were not able to pay anything but the school principal was kind enough to admit the student without school any payment.