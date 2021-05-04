Kate actress ventures into music, releases first song ft Mr. Seed (Video)

The actress has collaborated with Gospel musician Mr. Seed in a song called ‘Ndoa’.

Kate has been teasing the song throughout the weekend with one of her Instagram captions reading, “Mr SEED ft KATE ...You dared this girl ,she Went and did her thing 🎵. TOMORROW 10AM ON @mrseedofficial YOUTUBE CHANNEL.#NDOA.”

However, she received backlash when teasing the song which coincidentally was due to come out right when Mr Seed was implicated in a scandal involving a woman accusing him of impregnating and abandoning her.

Fans speculated that the two were just looking for clout in releasing the song and that it was wrong for them to do so.

Soon after, Kate Actress sent out a post saying she does not need any clout to promote her song and that she would never ‘ride on anyone’s misery’.

The actress says she was not aware of Mr Seed’s ‘situation’ and hopes the ‘issue’ is resolved by both parties.

“I would never Ride on anyone's misery , and I honestly need no clout to excel in my work . I have always been extremely vocal on issues affecting women . amongst them, Ending teenage pregnancies, sexual gender based violence issues and sexual reproductive health rights . I was offline in the morning ,logged in few hours ago and posted the video on the time agreed like the professional I am . I obviously was not aware of the issue at hand . I really hope the issue is resolved by both parties 🙏,” read Kate’s caption.