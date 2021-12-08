RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Here are Kenya's Top 10 fast-rising YouTubers

Miriam Mwende

YouTube has released its End of Year Lists which highlights the platform's the most watched videos in Kenya for 2021.

The lists included two new categories, that of the platform's Shorts feature and the Breakout creators category highlighting channels which registered the highest growth rate in subscriber numbers.

TT Comedian, Mungai Eve, Thee Pluto and Terence Creative emerged as this year's top three fast-rising YouTubers.

Former Tuko Talks host Lynn Ngugi, Afrimax English, TrendsGirl, Emmanuella, popular comedian Vinnie Baite and Dance98 Academy all featured on the list of the fastest growing YouTube Channels in Kenya in 2021.

In the Top Creators category, Churchill Show, Tales of the Crazy Kennar, Tuko/Tuco - Kenya, Thee Pluto Show, Flaqo Raz, Terence Creative, Diana Bahati, and Jalango TV.

TT Comedian continued to dominate in the Most Watched videos category where his ‘TT Comedian meets SLAY QUEENS’ video was the most watched non-music video in Kenya.

Second place went to a satirical remix by Marshall Sum of the Sukari hit song- ‘Politicians Dance Challenge, Uhuru, Ng’ang’a, Atwoli, Ruto' while Inka TV’s upload of a child singing a dirge during the burial of five children who died in an inferno came third.

In the Music Videos category, Tanzania’s songstress Zuchu’s Sukari hit song was the most watched followed by Baikoko by Mbosso featuring Diamond while Kenya’s Otile Brown’s song featuring Jovial - Such Kinda Love came third.

Others were Liar by Willy Paul and Miss P, Ndovu ni Kuu by Krispah and Khaligraph, Shamra Shamra by Joefes, Mejja, and Mbuzi Gang, Nyumba Ndogo by Zuchu and Yalah by Mbosso respectively.

For the YouTube Shorts videos category, Small Prince channel attracted the most views followed by World of Africa TV while SwagBoyQ came in third position.

Other creators with most Shorts videos views were Twins of Russia, Candy Platter, Daniel Labelle and Julius Dein.

Here are the full YouTube End of Year Lists, 2021.

Breakout/Fastest Rising Creators

  1. TT Comedian
  2. Mungai Eve
  3. Thee Pluto Show
  4. Terence Creative
  5. Lynn Ngugi
  6. Afrimax English
  7. TrendsGirl
  8. Emmanuella
  9. Vinnie Baite
  10. Dance98 Academy

Most Watched Non-Music YouTube Videos

  1. TT Comedian meets Slay Queens
  2. "Sukari" politicians dance challenge, Uhuru, Nganga, Atwoli, Ruto & Marshall Sum
  3. Wimbo mtoto alioimba ukatoa watu machozi
  4. Maajabu ya mtoto genius wa hesabu
  5. Churchill Show the Story of Maria Wa Kitaa (Yasmin Said)
  6. Venye wanaume humove on haraka
  7. Lazima utoe machozi ukitazama filamu hii ya mapenzi
  8. Niliwekewa sumu ili nife nikiwa dodoma! Hawakutaka niendelee kuishi
  9. Kamba ladies are the best dancers in Kenya
  10. Mother’s Day

Most Watched Music Videos

  1. Zuchu - Sukari (Official Music Video)
  2. Mbosso Ft Diamond Platnumz - Baikoko (Official Music Video)
  3. Otile Brown X Jovial - Such Kinda Love (Official Music Video)sms skiza 7301722 to 811
  4. Willy Paul x Miss P - Liar (Official video)
  5. Ndovu ni Kuu Official video - Krispah x Khaligraph Jones x Boutross
  6. Joefes, Mejja, Mbuzi Gang - Shamra Shamra (Official Video)
  7. Zuchu - Nyumba Ndogo (Official Music Video)
  8. Mbosso - Yalah (Official Music Video)
  9. Chiké & Simi – Running (To You) [Official Video]
  10. Rose Muhando - Wanyamazishe (Official Music Video)

Top Creators

  1. TT Comedian
  2. Mungai Eve
  3. Churchill Show
  4. Tales of the Crazy Kennar
  5. Tuko/Tuco - Kenya
  6. Thee Pluto Show
  7. Flaqo Raz
  8. Terence Creative
  9. Diana Bahati
  10. Jalango TV

Most Viewed YouTube Shorts Videos

  1. SMALL PRINCE
  2. World Of Africa TV
  3. SwagBoyQ
  4. TwinsFromRussia
  5. Candy Platter
  6. Daniel LaBelle
  7. Julius Dein
  8. Nolosha Farxadeeda 
  9. Zhong
  10. Nas Daily

