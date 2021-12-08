Here are Kenya's Top 10 fast-rising YouTubers

The lists included two new categories, that of the platform's Shorts feature and the Breakout creators category highlighting channels which registered the highest growth rate in subscriber numbers.

TT Comedian, Mungai Eve, Thee Pluto and Terence Creative emerged as this year's top three fast-rising YouTubers.

Former Tuko Talks host Lynn Ngugi, Afrimax English, TrendsGirl, Emmanuella, popular comedian Vinnie Baite and Dance98 Academy all featured on the list of the fastest growing YouTube Channels in Kenya in 2021.

In the Top Creators category, Churchill Show, Tales of the Crazy Kennar, Tuko/Tuco - Kenya, Thee Pluto Show, Flaqo Raz, Terence Creative, Diana Bahati, and Jalango TV.

TT Comedian continued to dominate in the Most Watched videos category where his ‘TT Comedian meets SLAY QUEENS’ video was the most watched non-music video in Kenya.

Second place went to a satirical remix by Marshall Sum of the Sukari hit song- ‘Politicians Dance Challenge, Uhuru, Ng’ang’a, Atwoli, Ruto' while Inka TV’s upload of a child singing a dirge during the burial of five children who died in an inferno came third.

In the Music Videos category, Tanzania’s songstress Zuchu’s Sukari hit song was the most watched followed by Baikoko by Mbosso featuring Diamond while Kenya’s Otile Brown’s song featuring Jovial - Such Kinda Love came third.

Others were Liar by Willy Paul and Miss P, Ndovu ni Kuu by Krispah and Khaligraph, Shamra Shamra by Joefes, Mejja, and Mbuzi Gang, Nyumba Ndogo by Zuchu and Yalah by Mbosso respectively.

For the YouTube Shorts videos category, Small Prince channel attracted the most views followed by World of Africa TV while SwagBoyQ came in third position.

Other creators with most Shorts videos views were Twins of Russia, Candy Platter, Daniel Labelle and Julius Dein.

Here are the full YouTube End of Year Lists, 2021.

Breakout/Fastest Rising Creators

TT Comedian Mungai Eve Thee Pluto Show Terence Creative Lynn Ngugi Afrimax English TrendsGirl Emmanuella Vinnie Baite Dance98 Academy

Most Watched Non-Music YouTube Videos

Most Watched Music Videos

Top Creators

TT Comedian Mungai Eve Churchill Show Tales of the Crazy Kennar Tuko/Tuco - Kenya Thee Pluto Show Flaqo Raz Terence Creative Diana Bahati Jalango TV

Most Viewed YouTube Shorts Videos