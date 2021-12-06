Zuchu makes history as Sukari becomes most watched song in 2021

Zuchu’s Sukari that was released on January 30, 2021 has so far garnered over 60 million views, becoming the most watched solo-song in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2021.

Number two is Diamond Platnumz’s Jeje that has over 59 million views.

“#SUKARI 60,000,000 Million lovers😇 60,000,000 Million viewers on @youtube. The Most viewed African Song On Youtube in 2021 Am grateful And humbled.Asanteni Nawapenda 🙏😇 Thank you @iam_trone,” shared Zuchu.

She added that; “Ikumbukwe Tangia Tanzania Itapate Uhuru, Zuchu ndo msanii Peke mwenye wimbo wenye views nyingi akiwa peke yake #Alone bila collaboration ukifuatiwa na Jeje ya Diamond Platnumz,”.

In March 2021, the singer became the first female artiste in East Africa to clock 1 million subscribers on YouTube. She also became the first female artiste in Africa to achieve such a milestone within 11 months.

On June 17, 2021, Zuchu became the first female artiste in East Africa to be awarded the Golden Plaque by the YouTube Community after her channel surpassed the 1 Million subscribers mark.

The singer has already gathered another 650,000 subscribers after hitting 1 million subscribers in March this year.

The WCB signee also became the first female artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to clock over 1 million views on YouTube within 22 hours through her song, Sukari.

Zuchu who was officially unveiled as a WCB signee back in April 2020 has been setting and breaking her own records with just months into the music industry.

She is the second female artiste under the label after Queen Darleen (Diamond’s sister) who was signed back in 2016.

In June 2020, the Wana hit maker registered her name in the books of History in Tanzania and East Africa, by again becoming the first female artiste to be awarded the Silver Plaque barely two months after joining the streaming platform.

In October 2020, Zuchu was among the three (Diamond Platnumz and Rayvanny) Tanzanians who made it to the the 2020 Grammy Awards consideration list.

Away from history, Zuchu is set to perfom in Malindi, Kenya come December 11, 2021.

"So thrilled and happy to announce my first show in kenya 🇰🇪. Butwani wateftont .Malindi 📍