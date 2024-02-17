The sports category has moved to a new website.


5 things to know about the new Bob Marley movie

Miriam Mwende

Audiences & critics don't agree on how good the new Bob Marley biographical movie is.

Poster for the 2024 biopic, Bob Marley: One Love
Poster for the 2024 biopic, "Bob Marley: One Love"

The release of 'Bob Marley: One Love' has stirred the waters of the entertainment industry, offering a cinematic journey into the life of the reggae icon Bob Marley.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the biopic aims to celebrate Marley's musical genius and his profound impact on the world, yet it navigates the complex waters of biographical storytelling with varying degrees of success.

'Bob Marley: One Love' premiered in Kingston, Jamaica on January 23, 2024, before its United States and United Kingdom release on Valentine's Day.

The film aspires to delve deep into the roots of Marley's life and music, with a specific focus on the events that followed an assassination attempt at his home in 1976. The film follows his time in the UK where he worked on the 1977 album, 'Exodus'.

Despite a worldwide box office tally of $19.4 million, the film has elicited mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike, reflecting on its portrayal of the reggae legend and its adherence to the traditional biopic format.

Three members of the Marley family have producer credits on the film, the late Jamaican legend's wife Rita Marley and two of his eldest children, Ziggy Marley and Cedella Marley.

Other producers of the Paramount Pictures film include Robert Teitel, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Brad Pitt.

The Marley family's involvement in the film's production was anticipated to lend an authentic voice to the narrative, ensuring the film reflected true respect and understanding of Marley's legacy.

However, the film has been critiqued for its conventional approach, which some argue fails to fully capture the essence of Marley's revolutionary spirit and musical genius.

Critically, 'Bob Marley: One Love' has faced a barrage of mixed reviews.

While Kingsley Ben-Adir's portrayal of Marley has been praised for its magnetism and depth, the film itself has been criticised for not fully embracing the complexity of Marley's life and music.

Reviewers have pointed out that the film, despite its intentions, falls into the trap of standard biopic conventions, failing to offer a fresh perspective on Marley's contributions to music and society.

Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic scores reflect these sentiments, indicating a divide between audience appreciation and critical acclaim.

The biopic's release has sparked discussions about its potential impact on the listenership of Marley's music and the financial implications for his estate.

While it's too early to quantify, the heightened visibility of the film is expected to rejuvenate interest in Marley's discography, potentially leading to increased streaming and sales.

This resurgence of interest could significantly benefit Marley's estate, ensuring his music continues to inspire new generations.

The biopic serves as a reminder of Marley's unparalleled contribution to music and his unwavering message of love, unity, and resistance against oppression.

Will the film succeed in introducing Marley's story to younger generations who may be unfamiliar with his music, or will it be remembered as a missed opportunity to explore the depth of his influence on global music and culture?

As the dust settles on its release, the conversation it sparks among audiences worldwide may well be its most significant legacy, encouraging a deeper exploration of Marley's life, music, and the values he stood for.

