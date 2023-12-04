The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

New animated film JESUS (2025) set to break ground in more than 2000 languages

Lynet Okumu and Pulse Mix

JESUS Film legacy continues: 2025 edition promises a visual and emotional feast

Temple Establishing Shot
Temple Establishing Shot

In a monumental stride towards engaging global audiences with the timeless narrative of Jesus, the Jesus Film Project has declared the forthcoming release of their groundbreaking animated film, JESUS (2025).

Recommended articles

Set to grace theaters worldwide in December 2025, this cinematic venture aims to revive the story of Jesus as portrayed in the Christian Gospels, leveraging cutting-edge film technology to captivate and inspire a new generation.

The grand revelation of JESUS (2025) was orchestrated through three synchronized global events held in Seoul, South Korea, Washington D.C., America, and Kampala, Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT
On Earth as it is in Heaven
On Earth as it is in Heaven Pulse Live Kenya

These events attracted influential figures from diverse realms, including Christianity, media, politics, and the realm of celebrities.

JESUS (2025) stands as a spectacular remake of the iconic 1979 JESUS film, a cinematic legend that holds a Guinness World Record as the most translated film of all time.

The film merges unparalleled visual effects and computer graphics, enlisting the expertise of a stellar technical and production team whose accolades include contributions to Pixar, Disney, and Star Wars.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is slated to release Christmas 2025 and will eventually be in 2,000+ heart languages!

Dominic Carola, the director of JESUS (2025), boasts a rich portfolio having worked on animated classics such as Mulan, The Lion King, and Lilo & Stitch.

test scene character details James v2
test scene character details James v2 Pulse Live Kenya

Carola expresses his honour in serving with a dream team of animation veterans and studio artisans, aiming to present the story of Jesus in a visually stunning and emotionally resonant manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film blends classic artistic approaches with groundbreaking digital innovations, ensuring a portrayal of Jesus' life that is both visually striking and emotionally profound.

"The team is thoroughly excited that subsequent aspects of the animated film will be used across various platforms, including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and the emerging Metaverse,” Dominic Carola said.

The 1979 JESUS film has been a catalyst for tens of millions of people globally to embrace Christ.

The hope is that the animated JESUS (2025) will introduce a fresh generation to the profound gospel message, bridging the gap between ancient teachings and contemporary visual storytelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Newell, the Executive Director of Jesus Film Project, envisions the animated film, much like its predecessor, resonating with audiences in over 2,000 languages.

Reflecting on the evolution of storytelling, Newell notes, "The telling of the story of Jesus has evolved throughout history, from the Roman Road to the Gutenberg Press, and right up to the present day through the medium of animated film."

He emphasised the project's commitment to sharing the gospel in new languages and innovative ways, underscoring the enduring impact of the narrative of Jesus.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University. Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

New animated film JESUS (2025) set to break ground in more than 2000 languages

New animated film JESUS (2025) set to break ground in more than 2000 languages

Christina Shusho's Biography: Early life, start of music career, husband & 3 kids

Christina Shusho's Biography: Early life, start of music career, husband & 3 kids

'Twa Twa' Pastor explains reasons parents should not kiss their children

'Twa Twa' Pastor explains reasons parents should not kiss their children

WaJesus family commemorates 6th anniversary with exclusive love series

WaJesus family commemorates 6th anniversary with exclusive love series

Mbogi Genje's Smady Tings finally reacts to Jacky Vike's open crush on him

Mbogi Genje's Smady Tings finally reacts to Jacky Vike's open crush on him

3 unmentioned heroes who catapulted 'Mali Safi Chito' to internet sensation

3 unmentioned heroes who catapulted 'Mali Safi Chito' to internet sensation

Kisumu man expresses frustration as baby mama seeks Akothee's assistance

Kisumu man expresses frustration as baby mama seeks Akothee's assistance

Kenyans celebrate as Cimberly Wanyonyi wins Sweden's The Idol singing competition

Kenyans celebrate as Cimberly Wanyonyi wins Sweden's The Idol singing competition

Alex Chamwada bags award as sacrifices he made to start Chams Media come to light

Alex Chamwada bags award as sacrifices he made to start Chams Media come to light

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Temple Establishing Shot

New animated film JESUS (2025) set to break ground in more than 2000 languages

Junior Nyong’o voices the lead character on Showmax animation series 'Twende'

Junior Nyong'o recalls sharing news of his 1st animation series role with Lupita