New animated film JESUS (2025) set to break ground in more than 2000 languages

Set to grace theaters worldwide in December 2025, this cinematic venture aims to revive the story of Jesus as portrayed in the Christian Gospels, leveraging cutting-edge film technology to captivate and inspire a new generation.

A cinematic marvel unveiled globally

The grand revelation of JESUS (2025) was orchestrated through three synchronized global events held in Seoul, South Korea, Washington D.C., America, and Kampala, Uganda.

These events attracted influential figures from diverse realms, including Christianity, media, politics, and the realm of celebrities.

Jesus film legacy continues

JESUS (2025) stands as a spectacular remake of the iconic 1979 JESUS film, a cinematic legend that holds a Guinness World Record as the most translated film of all time.

The film merges unparalleled visual effects and computer graphics, enlisting the expertise of a stellar technical and production team whose accolades include contributions to Pixar, Disney, and Star Wars.

It is slated to release Christmas 2025 and will eventually be in 2,000+ heart languages!

Dominic Carola: Crafting a visionary tale

Dominic Carola, the director of JESUS (2025), boasts a rich portfolio having worked on animated classics such as Mulan, The Lion King, and Lilo & Stitch.

Carola expresses his honour in serving with a dream team of animation veterans and studio artisans, aiming to present the story of Jesus in a visually stunning and emotionally resonant manner.

The film blends classic artistic approaches with groundbreaking digital innovations, ensuring a portrayal of Jesus' life that is both visually striking and emotionally profound.

"The team is thoroughly excited that subsequent aspects of the animated film will be used across various platforms, including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and the emerging Metaverse,” Dominic Carola said.

A global impact: Touching lives through storytelling

The 1979 JESUS film has been a catalyst for tens of millions of people globally to embrace Christ.

The hope is that the animated JESUS (2025) will introduce a fresh generation to the profound gospel message, bridging the gap between ancient teachings and contemporary visual storytelling.

Josh Newell's vision: Spreading hope in myriad languages

Josh Newell, the Executive Director of Jesus Film Project, envisions the animated film, much like its predecessor, resonating with audiences in over 2,000 languages.

Reflecting on the evolution of storytelling, Newell notes, "The telling of the story of Jesus has evolved throughout history, from the Roman Road to the Gutenberg Press, and right up to the present day through the medium of animated film."