Producer Sammy Dee's inspiration behind new reality TV show 'Nai-Rich' [Trailer]

Amos Robi

The show features Amber Ray, KRG the Don, Risper Faith, Kennedy Rapudo and Phoina Wambui

KRG the Don, Risper Faith, Kennedy Rapudo and Phoina Beauty
  • 'Nai-Rich' will feature five influential figures from the Kenyan entertainment industry
  • The series aims to provide an authentic look at the lives of these individuals, showcasing their drama-filled experiences with friendship, love, family, and business
  • 'Nai-Rich' is produced by Sammy Dee and aims to highlight the vibrant and dynamic lifestyle of Nairobi's young elites

Reality TV enthusiasts are in for a treat after Showmax unveiled its latest original series in Kenya, 'Nai-Rich'.

'Nai-Rich' will follow five influential figures who have risen to the top of the Kenyan entertainment industry.

Produced by Samuel Maina, popularly known as Sammy Dee, the series provides an authentic glimpse behind the glitz and glam of social media, revealing the drama-filled lives of these individuals as they navigate friendship, love, family, and business.

“The idea for Nai-Rich was born from a desire to showcase the vibrant and dynamic lifestyle of Nairobi's young elites, blending luxury, ambition, and the challenges they face.”

“It aims to highlight the unique culture and diverse personalities that make Nairobi such a fascinating place,” says Sammy Dee.

Film producer Sammy Dee
Film producer Sammy Dee

The series features a star-studded cast, including:

  • Phoina Wambui: A celebrity hair and make-up artist, and beautyprenuer who caters to the city's elite.
NaiRich S01 2024 Phoina Beauty
NaiRich S01 2024 Phoina Beauty
  • Faith Makau (Amber Ray): A brand influencer and entrepreneur, Amber Ray is in a relationship with the flamboyant businessman Ken Rapudo. She is the mother of four children and is well-known for her dynamic presence on social media.
NaiRich S01 2024 Amber Ray 03
NaiRich S01 2024 Amber Ray 03
  • Karuga Kimani (KRG the Don): A multifaceted businessman, farmer, producer, and entertainer, KRG the Don claims to be one of the richest artists in Kenya. He is a known music industry fixer and a man of luxury.
NaiRich S01 2024 KRG the Don
NaiRich S01 2024 KRG the Don
  • Risper Faith: An entrepreneur and influencer who rose to fame through the reality series 'Nairobi Diaries'. She owns a skincare brand tailored to African skin and is known for her strong personality and successful business ventures.
NaiRich S01 2024 Risper Faith (1)
NaiRich S01 2024 Risper Faith (1)
  • Ken Rapudo: A wealthy Nairobi businessman and Amber Ray’s partner. The couple has been in the limelight for their relationship and blended family of four children.
NaiRich S01 2024 Kennedy Rapudo
NaiRich S01 2024 Kennedy Rapudo
Sammy Dee, whose production company True-D Pictures is behind 'Nai-Rich', believes that authenticity is the key to a successful reality series.

“Audiences are drawn to real, unfiltered stories that they can connect with on an emotional level. This includes relatable characters, genuine conflicts, and personal growth.”

Amos Robi
