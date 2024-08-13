Producer Sammy Dee's inspiration behind new reality TV show 'Nai-Rich' [Trailer]

- 'Nai-Rich' will feature five influential figures from the Kenyan entertainment industry
Reality TV enthusiasts are in for a treat after Showmax unveiled its latest original series in Kenya, 'Nai-Rich'.
'Nai-Rich' will follow five influential figures who have risen to the top of the Kenyan entertainment industry.
Produced by Samuel Maina, popularly known as Sammy Dee, the series provides an authentic glimpse behind the glitz and glam of social media, revealing the drama-filled lives of these individuals as they navigate friendship, love, family, and business.
“The idea for Nai-Rich was born from a desire to showcase the vibrant and dynamic lifestyle of Nairobi's young elites, blending luxury, ambition, and the challenges they face.”
“It aims to highlight the unique culture and diverse personalities that make Nairobi such a fascinating place,” says Sammy Dee.
Meet the stars of 'Nai-Rich'
The series features a star-studded cast, including:
- Phoina Wambui: A celebrity hair and make-up artist, and beautyprenuer who caters to the city's elite.
- Faith Makau (Amber Ray): A brand influencer and entrepreneur, Amber Ray is in a relationship with the flamboyant businessman Ken Rapudo. She is the mother of four children and is well-known for her dynamic presence on social media.
- Karuga Kimani (KRG the Don): A multifaceted businessman, farmer, producer, and entertainer, KRG the Don claims to be one of the richest artists in Kenya. He is a known music industry fixer and a man of luxury.
- Risper Faith: An entrepreneur and influencer who rose to fame through the reality series 'Nairobi Diaries'. She owns a skincare brand tailored to African skin and is known for her strong personality and successful business ventures.
- Ken Rapudo: A wealthy Nairobi businessman and Amber Ray’s partner. The couple has been in the limelight for their relationship and blended family of four children.
Authenticity at its core
Sammy Dee, whose production company True-D Pictures is behind 'Nai-Rich', believes that authenticity is the key to a successful reality series.
“Audiences are drawn to real, unfiltered stories that they can connect with on an emotional level. This includes relatable characters, genuine conflicts, and personal growth.”