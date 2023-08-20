'This Is Us' actor Ron Cephas Jones passes away at 66

A representative for the actor shared the sad news with People, writing, "Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue. Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness, and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him."

Jones was well known for the role of William Hill on This Is Us, the biological father of Sterling K. Brown’s Randall Pearson. He won two Emmys for his character in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category, one in 2018 and another in 2020.

His TV son took to Instagram to mourn the recently deceased actor. Brown penned down a beautiful tribute along with a This Is Us still with himself and Jones in a scene from the hit drama series.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us," he wrote. "[Jones] has passed away, and the world is a little less bright,” he added. “Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there."

Mandy Moore, who played Rebecca Pearson, in the drama series, also publicly mourned the late actor on Instagram.

“Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of This Is Us was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an artist…I will treasure all of the moments forever,” Moore posted. “Even though he wasn’t around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it’s like he was always there. I’ll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience. I am just so sad. My thoughts and love are with Jasmine and his family and friends. Love you.”

ADVERTISEMENT