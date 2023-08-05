5 heist movies to watch if you enjoyed 'Den of Thieves'

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping movie marathon with these five must-watch films:

1. The Italian Job (2003)

Join a star-studded cast, including Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, and Jason Statham, in this fast-paced and stylish heist film.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, 'The Italian Job' centres around a group of skilled thieves who plan an audacious gold heist in Venice, Italy.

The movie offers thrilling action sequences, clever heist strategies, and a dose of humour that makes it an enjoyable and exciting watch.

2. Inside Man (2006)

Directed by Spike Lee, 'Inside Man' is a gripping thriller that revolves around a bank robbery orchestrated by a cunning mastermind, portrayed by Clive Owen.

Denzel Washington plays the detective determined to unravel the complexities of the crime.

The movie keeps you guessing until the very end, with its smart twists and turns, making it a worthy companion to 'Den of Thieves.'

3. The Town (2010)

Ben Affleck directs and stars in this gripping crime drama about a group of skilled bank robbers in Boston.

Alongside Jeremy Renner and Rebecca Hall, Affleck delivers a riveting story of crime, love, and redemption.

'The Town' presents a realistic portrayal of the criminal underworld and the struggles of its characters, making it a compelling watch for fans of intense heist movies.

4. Triple Frontier (2019)

"Triple Frontier" is an intense action thriller released in 2019, directed by J.C. Chandor and written by Chandor and Mark Boal.

The story revolves around five former Special Forces operatives, all facing various struggles in their post-military lives.

The five plan to execute a heist on a South American drug lord named who resides in a remote jungle compound.

5. The Channel (2023)

When a bank heist goes wrong, a desperate criminal, his out-of-control brother and a motley crew of ex-Marines must escape from New Orleans and a determined FBI agent.