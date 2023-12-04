Amapiano is just a rebranded version of Ghana's Azonto - Samini

While acknowledging that Amapiano originated in South Africa as a subgenre of house music in the mid-2010s, Samini insisted that the similarities between the two genres are too prominent to ignore.

The Sweet Mistake crooner said: “Today if you do Azonto and you add one or two things to it, somebody will say it’s Amapiano, but Amapiano is something which is already South African."

Despite the parallels, Samini emphasised the distinctiveness of Ghanaian music, asserting, "Amapiano is always going to be South African, so after everybody tried with Azonto, at the end, it’s Ghana that you will connect it to.

So Amapiano will be connected to South Africa, but going forward, Ghana music remains Ghana music."