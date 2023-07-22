ADVERTISEMENT
Diamond, Jux take over TikTok with 'Enjoy' & 9 other tunes released this week

Amos Robi

#PulseHotnFresh - Stevo Simple Boy making gradual comeback in latest collabo

Rayvanny, Juma Jux, Exray and Moji Short Baba
Rayvanny, Juma Jux, Exray and Moji Short Baba

The East African music industry continues to thrive, showcasing talented artists who consistently deliver captivating tunes across various genres. From gospel to afro-pop and bongo, musicians from the region are making waves both locally and internationally.

Let's delve into some of the latest releases and exciting collaborations that have been creating a buzz this week.

Moji Short Baba, undoubtedly one of Kenya's most consistent Gospel artists, never disappoints his fans when it comes to releasing dance-worthy tunes, and 'Chezea Bwana' is no exception.

If you thought Stevo Simple Boy's career was on the decline, think again. He makes a strong comeback with 'Poa Poa,' a collaboration with Limbofest.

The track, infused with a Bongo touch, boasts a catchy beat and simple yet engaging lyrics.

Exray teams up with Mejja on this track, promising another hit in the Gengetone scene. 'Pesa Ndogo' features two of the top Genge artists in Kenya and is sure to please their ardent fans.

A remix of Kusah's original track 'Sweet,' the audio was released a month ago, and this week, the stunning visuals were unveiled. The captivating remix features Mabantu and Kontawa.

Listening to Wanavokali is always a delight, and they don't disappoint with their latest release. 'Hataweza' is a perfect track for lovebirds seeking to strengthen their bond.

Trio Mio is featured once again, and this time it's with Jaysoul in a collaboration that has the potential to become a club banger.

'Focus' impresses with its beats and powerful lyrics, ensuring enjoyment for fans.

A Kikuyu benga tune, 'Njuragano' features the Mugithi couple who are steadily rising to become one of the best duos in Mugithi music.

Rayvanny teams up with producer S2kizzy in another smashing hit, blending amapiano and bongo elements, garnering immense success.

Jux and Diamond collaborate in a hit tune that has taken the internet by storm. The track has sparked numerous social media challenges, adding to its popularity.

From Tanzania, Billnass and Marioo join forces to create a phenomenal amapiano-bongo tune, riding the major wave currently dominating the Tanzanian music industry.

Despite releasing other tunes in the week, Diamond, Jux and Rayvanny went back and released this amazing track.

Amos Robi
