Diamond, Jux take over TikTok with 'Enjoy' & 9 other tunes released this week

Let's delve into some of the latest releases and exciting collaborations that have been creating a buzz this week.

Moji Short Baba - 'Chezea Bwana'

Moji Short Baba, undoubtedly one of Kenya's most consistent Gospel artists, never disappoints his fans when it comes to releasing dance-worthy tunes, and 'Chezea Bwana' is no exception.

Limbofest - 'Poa Poa' ft Stevo Simple Boy

If you thought Stevo Simple Boy's career was on the decline, think again. He makes a strong comeback with 'Poa Poa,' a collaboration with Limbofest.

The track, infused with a Bongo touch, boasts a catchy beat and simple yet engaging lyrics.

Exray Taniua ft Mejja - 'Pesa Ndogo'

Exray teams up with Mejja on this track, promising another hit in the Gengetone scene. 'Pesa Ndogo' features two of the top Genge artists in Kenya and is sure to please their ardent fans.

Kusah - 'Sweet' Remix ft Mabantu & Kontawa

A remix of Kusah's original track 'Sweet,' the audio was released a month ago, and this week, the stunning visuals were unveiled. The captivating remix features Mabantu and Kontawa.

Wanavokali - 'Hataweza'

Listening to Wanavokali is always a delight, and they don't disappoint with their latest release. 'Hataweza' is a perfect track for lovebirds seeking to strengthen their bond.

Jaysoul - 'Focus' Ft Trio Mio

Trio Mio is featured once again, and this time it's with Jaysoul in a collaboration that has the potential to become a club banger.

'Focus' impresses with its beats and powerful lyrics, ensuring enjoyment for fans.

Carol Katrue and Miracle Baby - 'Njuragano'

A Kikuyu benga tune, 'Njuragano' features the Mugithi couple who are steadily rising to become one of the best duos in Mugithi music.

Rayvanny - 'SISI' Ft Dj Joozey & S2kizzy

Rayvanny teams up with producer S2kizzy in another smashing hit, blending amapiano and bongo elements, garnering immense success.

Jux ft Diamond - 'Enjoy'

Jux and Diamond collaborate in a hit tune that has taken the internet by storm. The track has sparked numerous social media challenges, adding to its popularity.

Billnass Feat Marioo - 'Maokoto'

From Tanzania, Billnass and Marioo join forces to create a phenomenal amapiano-bongo tune, riding the major wave currently dominating the Tanzanian music industry.

Rayvanny - 'YAYA' Ft Diamond Platnumz & Jux