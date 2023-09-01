The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nadia Mukami, Janet Otieno shine at Trace Awards nominee tour

Nadia Mukami & Janet Otieno shine at Trace Awards nominee tour held in Nairobi

CS Ababu Namwamba with Trace MD Danny Mucira, Pernod Ricard EA Marketing Manager and the 2 nominees Nadia & Janet Otieno
CS Ababu Namwamba with Trace MD Danny Mucira, Pernod Ricard EA Marketing Manager and the 2 nominees Nadia & Janet Otieno

Kenyan music is taking center stage on the international platform as two exceptional talents, Nadia Mukami and Janet Otieno, go head-to-head with African music giants like Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage at the highly anticipated Trace Awards.

The artists were officially unveiled on Thursday, August 31 during an event graced by Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports, and the Arts, Ababu Namwamba.

Mr. Namwamba emphasized the significance of this achievement for the Kenyan music industry and the promising opportunities it presents.

From left to right Esther Muhoro head of marketing Pernod Ricard, Trace award nominee Janet Otieno, CS Ababu Namwamba and Trace EA MD Danny Mucira
From left to right Esther Muhoro head of marketing Pernod Ricard, Trace award nominee Janet Otieno, CS Ababu Namwamba and Trace EA MD Danny Mucira Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nadia, Janet Otieno only 2 Kenyan artists nominated for TRACE Awards

He pointed out that the Trace Awards are truly international in scope, offering Nadia Mukami and Janet Otieno a chance to explore new horizons on the global music scene.

“These are international awards, and our two talented artistes, Nadia Mukami and Janet Otieno, will get a chance to explore other opportunities,” noted Namwamba.

He also highlighted the motivation this recognition provides for upcoming musicians, encouraging them to persevere in their creative journeys.

Both Nadia Mukami and Janet Otieno expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to represent Kenya on such a prestigious stage.

Nadia performing during the Trace award Nominee launch party
Nadia performing during the Trace award Nominee launch party Pulse Live Kenya

Nadia Mukami earned nomination for the Best Female Artiste category. Meanwhile, Janet Otieno's exceptional contributions to gospel music have secured her a nomination in the Best Gospel Artist category.

While receiving their official nomination, the two artists shed light on their incredible music journeys and their appreciation of the award as a badge of honor to their hard work over the years.

“This is a testament to the hard work that goes behind every production, I am happy to be nominated to represent not just my music but the Kenyan entertainment industry and the leaps we have made,” Nadia said, adding that with the support of every Kenyan, this award is already home.

CS Ababu Namwamba with Trace MD Danny Mucira, Pernod Ricard EA Marketing Manager and the 2 nominees Nadia & Janet Otieno
CS Ababu Namwamba with Trace MD Danny Mucira, Pernod Ricard EA Marketing Manager and the 2 nominees Nadia & Janet Otieno Pulse Live Kenya

They pledged to give their utmost effort to make their homeland proud as they compete with some of Africa's most iconic musical talents.

“I thank God for the far He has brought me, the journey has not been easy and alongside my fellow nominee, the very talented Nadia, I am sure our Kenyan industry will shine during the awards,” Janet said.

The Trace Awards and Festival, scheduled for October 21, 2023, at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, promises to be a celebration of the rich tapestry of African and Afro-inspired music and culture on a global scale.

This event will shine a spotlight on the diverse musical talents emerging from Africa and its diaspora.

Brenda Mukami & Trevoe Osiebe from Pernod Ricard
Brenda Mukami & Trevoe Osiebe from Pernod Ricard Pulse Live Kenya

With 22 awards up for grabs, the nominations list is a star-studded lineup of platinum-selling artists representing over 30 countries across Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, and Europe.

