ADVERTISEMENT
Nadia Mukami's unique approach she is using to raising her son amid busy schedule

Amos Robi

Nadia's approach has seen her son achieve remarkable childhood milestones which she is proud of

Singer Nadia Mukami
Singer Nadia Mukami

Singer Nadia Mukami has offered an intimate glimpse into her life as a mother, revealing how she deftly manages the responsibilities of raising her son, Haseeb Kai, while pursuing her music career.

Despite her demanding schedule, Nadia has found a way to strike a balance with the help of her nanny, allowing her to cherish the milestones and moments of her son's growth.

Nadia Mukami took to her Instagram stories to share the remarkable milestones her son, Haseeb Kai, has achieved.

In heartwarming videos, Nadia revealed that her son is already demonstrating his ability to sing childhood songs and is gradually learning to read.

Overflowing with excitement, Nadia couldn't help but share the joy of her son's development.

READ: Wahu and Nadia discuss mom struggles that can't be solved by fame & money

Acknowledging her busy commitments, Nadia explained that she collaborates closely with her nanny to ensure that the nurturing and growth of her son remain on track.

While away, Nadia provides her nanny with a list of milestones she aims to achieve with her son. The nanny records his progress, sending Nadia updates on the achievements. Notably, Haseeb has mastered saying essential words like 'mum,' 'baba,' and 'juice.'

"Every month I always share with my nanny milestones we need to work on. He's saying mum, baba and juice now.

"Dear working moms, I know you want to balance work and family, create a list then download the milestone app then be checking the milestones daily," Nadia advised working mums.

What sets Nadia Mukami apart as a mother is her pride in raising a child who isn't reliant on television programs for entertainment.

"My son never watches TV ever, that is something I am very proud of," Nadia wrote on her stories.

READ: Nadia Mukami gushes over son, denies he looks like his father Arrow Bwoy

Nadia Mukami firmly believes in the irreplaceable value of time spent with her child. For her, these formative years are precious and irreplaceable.

Nadia emphasises the importance of intentional bonding and memory-making with children.

"Once you lose proper bonding with your child, even if you are busy when they are growing, no matter how famous or wealthy you are, you can't buy that back. Create memories with your children," she noted in a previous interview.

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami's son Haseeb Kai
Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Music Influencer of the Year

Kai celebrated his first birthday in March.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
