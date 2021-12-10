Savara's new jam 'Balance' gets over 58K views in hours [Video]

The 4:09 song is titled 'Balance' and is part of his upcoming debut album Savage Level.

Savara released the music video to the song on November 10 morning and within six hours it had already gathered over 58,000 views which a fete in itself.

The song is a cross between hip hop and RnB and he has incorporated a good amount of Swahili lyrics to create an Afro-pop feel.

Savara co-produced the jam with DTXand Mutoriah, and co-wrote the lyrics with fellow Sauti Sol member Bien-Aime Alusa and one Benson Mutua.

In Balance, Savara addresses young people encouraging them to adopt a moderate approach to many aspects of life.

"Watch whatever you say, watch whatever you do in a dis life. You affi measure everything in a balance. Ukila hjko nje bakisha space ya nyumbani. Bibio asikasirike baba balance. Usile nyama pekee Usile mboga pekee. Budget ikikubali Ongeza sembe balance. Usijinyime brathe usijinyime. Coz you work so hard Eeehh...

"...too much of everything is poisonous. Usiache life ikue monotonous. Nobody has a bigger voice on us."

The video features strong visuals with the main character being Savara himself, and is an all-round fun clip to watch with brilliant choreography.

Watch the music video: