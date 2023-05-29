Top 10 most-popular songs among Kenyan Gen Zs - Spotify

Among Gen Z listeners in Kenya one trend shines brightly—their unwavering love for mellow music.

From Lo-Fi and sad melodies to chill vibes and easy listening anthems, the younger generation has wholeheartedly embraced these soothing sounds to navigate life's complexities in a fast-paced world.

Reuters/Christian Hartmann

Whether it's the introspective lyrics, delicate instrumentation, or soul-stirring vocal performances, according to Spotify data, mellow music has become a trusted companion for Gen Z across Africa as they embrace the beauty of vulnerability and emotional depth.

Drake, Khalid and The Weeknd are popular picks for chill playlists in Kenya and are the top most listened to artists among among Gen Zs

These standout artists well known in the R&B and Rap Genres manage to offer a diverse range of introspective and emotive experiences.

Their songs touch upon universal themes of love, heartbreak, vulnerability, and self-reflection, making them resonate deeply with Gen Zs.

Through their relatable lyrics and melodies, they provide a refuge for young listeners, offering solace and understanding amidst the complexities of their own personal journeys.

Topping the list of mellow tracks Kenyans are loving is Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved, followed by Tom Odell’s Another Love.

These tracks have found their home in the meticulously curated mellow playlists like Soft Life, Sad Hour, Chilled Reggae and Chilled R&B among others. These playlists serve as sanctuaries for the wounded hearts seeking solace, reminding them that they are not alone in their struggles

As for the timing of mellow music consumption, the 18-24 age group tend to seek solace in the mellowness of their favourite tunes during two distinctive periods; 6:00 pm in the evening when people seek out moments of calmness and contemplation amidst the busyness of the day and 9:00 pm, when the world quiets down and the night unfolds.

A young man relaxing outdoors listening to music using phone and headphones Pulse Live Kenya

“Mellow music is a respite from the constant connectivity and information overload of the modern world, offering a space where listeners can find solace, connect with their emotions, and navigate the complexities of life at their own pace” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Sahara Africa.

Below is how Kenyan Gen Zs are consuming mellow music

Top 10 tracks on mellow playlists among Kenyan Gen Zs

Lewis Capaldi-Someone You Loved Tom Odell-Another Love Billie Eilish, Khalid-Lovely James Arthur-Say You Won't Let Go Giveon-Heartbreak Anniversary Ruth B.-Dandelions Lewis Capaldi-Before You Go Libianca-People Tate McRae-You broke me first SZA-Kill Bill

Top 5 mellow playlists among Kenyan Gen Zs

