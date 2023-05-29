The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Top 10 most-popular songs among Kenyan Gen Zs - Spotify

Denis Mwangi

Spotify data shows how Kenyan Gen Zs are embracing mellow music to navigate life's complexities

A young man relaxing outdoors listening to music using phone and headphones
A young man relaxing outdoors listening to music using phone and headphones

In the world of music genres and emotions, there exists a unique space for mellow beats, effortlessly transporting us to tranquility and introspection.

Recommended articles

Among Gen Z listeners in Kenya one trend shines brightly—their unwavering love for mellow music.

From Lo-Fi and sad melodies to chill vibes and easy listening anthems, the younger generation has wholeheartedly embraced these soothing sounds to navigate life's complexities in a fast-paced world.

Spotify Earphones
Spotify Earphones Reuters/Christian Hartmann
ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it's the introspective lyrics, delicate instrumentation, or soul-stirring vocal performances, according to Spotify data, mellow music has become a trusted companion for Gen Z across Africa as they embrace the beauty of vulnerability and emotional depth.

Drake, Khalid and The Weeknd are popular picks for chill playlists in Kenya and are the top most listened to artists among among Gen Zs

These standout artists well known in the R&B and Rap Genres manage to offer a diverse range of introspective and emotive experiences.

READ: 10 most promising East African musicians in 2023

Their songs touch upon universal themes of love, heartbreak, vulnerability, and self-reflection, making them resonate deeply with Gen Zs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through their relatable lyrics and melodies, they provide a refuge for young listeners, offering solace and understanding amidst the complexities of their own personal journeys.

Topping the list of mellow tracks Kenyans are loving is Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved, followed by Tom Odell’s Another Love.

These tracks have found their home in the meticulously curated mellow playlists like Soft Life, Sad Hour, Chilled Reggae and Chilled R&B among others. These playlists serve as sanctuaries for the wounded hearts seeking solace, reminding them that they are not alone in their struggles

As for the timing of mellow music consumption, the 18-24 age group tend to seek solace in the mellowness of their favourite tunes during two distinctive periods; 6:00 pm in the evening when people seek out moments of calmness and contemplation amidst the busyness of the day and 9:00 pm, when the world quiets down and the night unfolds.

A young man relaxing outdoors listening to music using phone and headphones
A young man relaxing outdoors listening to music using phone and headphones A young man relaxing outdoors listening to music using phone and headphones Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Mellow music is a respite from the constant connectivity and information overload of the modern world, offering a space where listeners can find solace, connect with their emotions, and navigate the complexities of life at their own pace” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Sahara Africa.

Top 10 tracks on mellow playlists among Kenyan Gen Zs

  1. Lewis Capaldi-Someone You Loved
  2. Tom Odell-Another Love
  3. Billie Eilish, Khalid-Lovely 
  4. James Arthur-Say You Won't Let Go
  5. Giveon-Heartbreak Anniversary
  6. Ruth B.-Dandelions
  7. Lewis Capaldi-Before You Go
  8. Libianca-People
  9. Tate McRae-You broke me first
  10. SZA-Kill Bill

Top 5 mellow playlists among Kenyan Gen Zs

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Soft Pop Hits
  2. Chill Hits
  3. Sad Songs
  4. Soft Life
  5. Sad Hour
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hope Kid denies fallout with DK Kwenye Beat after herpes allegations

Hope Kid denies fallout with DK Kwenye Beat after herpes allegations

Jackie Matubia: I'll give details when the time is right

Jackie Matubia: I'll give details when the time is right

Top 10 most-popular songs among Kenyan Gen Zs - Spotify

Top 10 most-popular songs among Kenyan Gen Zs - Spotify

Akothee shares photos of her honeymoon in Santorini, Greece

Akothee shares photos of her honeymoon in Santorini, Greece

Paula Kajala gifts herself multi-million Toyota Vanguard

Paula Kajala gifts herself multi-million Toyota Vanguard

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Keranta's conservative spending leaves Flaqo disappointed

Keranta's conservative spending leaves Flaqo disappointed

I love everything about you - Pritty Vishy unveils new lover [Photos]

I love everything about you - Pritty Vishy unveils new lover [Photos]

TikToker Nyako apologizes to Lulu Hassan after online outburst

TikToker Nyako apologizes to Lulu Hassan after online outburst

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner dies at 83

Queen of Rock & Roll Tina Turner dies at 83

Adekunle Gold drops new 3 single-pack 'Tio Tequila'

Adekunle Gold drops exciting 3 single-pack 'Tio Tequila'

From right: Kenyan singers Trio Mio & Mr Seed

Mr Seed back with 'Niko Poa' & 8 other tunes released this week