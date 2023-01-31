10 most promising East African musicians in 2023 [Spotify List]

According to Spotify, artists drawn from Kenya Tanzania and Uganda are likely to do well in the year 2023.

Below are the artists:

1. Wanavokali

Wanavokali translates to “Those with Vocals” and the six-member group lived up to their name, winning the inaugural Old Mutuals’ Amazing Voice in 2020. Their hit single 'Rhumba' released in 2021 further cemented their status in Kenya’s music scene.

The group is likely to use its vocals to reach even higher in 2023.

Wanavokali Pulse Live Kenya

2. Misee Billions

2023 is likely to be different for Kenyan Artist, Producer, Mixer and Engineer Misee Billions is currently working on his debut mixtape 'Champagne na Plantain”.

3. Kinoti

Kenyan singer, songwriter and producer Kinoti has proved to have a spot in the Kenyan music space. His catalogue which merges R&B and Afrosoul is a true reflection of this description, with song titles such as 'Nitangoja', 'Ni We' and 'Enough'

Kinoti Pulse Live Kenya

4. Njeri

The Atlanta-born songstress is among the fast-rising R&B stars from Nairobi, Kenya in 2023. Her debut EP ‘Dimensions’ introduced her to the music scene with a co-sign from Kenyan musical legend, Chris Adwar. The release of her debut project ‘D.R.U.G.S’ earned her the cover of Spotify Africa’s Fresh Finds Africa playlist in June 2022.

5. V-BE

Kenyan music duo Mshairi Spikes and Tuku Kantu make up V-BE, in an interesting combination of poetry and vocals. Their life experiences as well as those around them have informed their work, and their latest hit ‘Sasa Hivi’ appeals to even the most jaded when it comes to love.

V-BE Pulse Live Kenya

6. Anjella

This Tanzanian songstress was first discovered by Konde Music’s Harmonize and has gone on to win over fans with tracks like 'Kama'. She released two more singles in 2022 and is anticipated to do more in 2023.

Anjella Pulse Live Kenya

7. Killy

Signed under Konde Music Worldwide, Killy whose collabo 'Ni wewe' with his label boss Harmonize did fairly well is likely to deliver more great music in 2023.

Killy Pulse Live Kenya

8. Phina

Phina made her entrance into the Tanzania music scene when she won the 2018 Bongo Star Search. Popular for her song ‘Upo Nyonyo’ released in June 2022, instantly topping charts both in Tanzania and in the region, Phina is likely to soar higher heights in 2023.

Phina Pulse Live Kenya

9. Liam Voice

Liam Voice whose real name is Zisabulo Willy has began the year on a high note. His first single 'Gwe Abilina' is already out, given his good start, the Ugandan singer has a fantastic year ahead.

Liam Voice Pulse Live Kenya

10. Axon