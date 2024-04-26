U.K.-based Kenyan singer Dreekz drops highly anticipated Afro-Drill tune 'Landed In Nairobi'

Among these rising stars is London and Nairobi-based Afrobeats artist, Dreekz, the first Kenyan UK-based artist to appear on GRM Daily and BBC.

His unique sound reflects his Kenyan roots and UK influences.

Pulse Live Kenya

Dreekz first gained attention with his viral TikTok 'Kenyan Freestyle' video and hit single 'Down for Me.'

His unique sound caught the attention of Kenya's finest Drill artists, the Buruklyn Boyz, leading to a collaboration that has further propelled his career.

Dreekz has dropped his Afro-Drill tune 'Landed in Nairobi,' produced by U.K. beats maker Scratcha.

Dreekz celebrates Nairobi in music

The accompanying video for 'Landed in Nairobi,' directed by Nairobi's Steve Blackson, showcases the vibrant colors of Ngong Hills against the Nairobi cityscape.

With lyrics that express his pride in his Kenyan heritage, Dreekz narrates his excitement at returning to his hometown, capturing the essence of Nairobi's energy and spirit.

Dreekz's journey in the music industry

In an interview with this writer, Dreekz shared personal insights into his musical journey and aspirations.

He revealed that his musical roots trace back to gospel choirs in church, with his official music releases beginning in 2022.

Dreekz's distinctive style blends UK beats with Nairobi influences, aiming to bridge the gap between his two homelands.

Pulse Live Kenya

While navigating the music industry presents challenges, Dreekz credits his support network for helping him overcome obstacles.

Collaboration with peers and professionals such as songwriters and PR experts has been instrumental in his journey.

Dreekz envisions a future where Kenyan music gains international recognition, much like the global impact of Afrobeats.

With his sights set on collaborations and projects that showcase Kenya's musical talent, Dreekz aims to leave a lasting impact on the industry.

Pulse Live Kenya

Inspired by artists like Buruklyn Boyz and Sauti Sol's Bien, Dreekz hopes to collaborate with both local and international talents.

Dreekz's advice to aspiring musicians

To aspiring musicians, especially those from Kenya, Dreekz offers a simple yet powerful message: join him in breaking Kenyan music globally, one beat at a time.