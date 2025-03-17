290 Homa Bay youth graduate from Huawei’s tech program

Huawei Technologies, in partnership with the National Youth Council and local leaders, has celebrated the graduation of 290 trainees from its DigiTruck digital skills training program at Oriwo Boys High School, Homa Bay.

The Huawei DigiTruck is a mobile digital classroom that brings free digital skills training to youth, women, and small business owners in remote areas.

It is a collaborative effort involving the Ministry of ICT, the National Youth Council, Kenya National Innovation Agency, Safaricom, and Computers for Schools Kenya.

The six-week program, aimed at bridging the digital divide in underserved communities, equipped 143 women and 147 men with essential skills in computer literacy, digital marketing, entrepreneurship, and online safety.

These skills enable participants to access online job opportunities, grow businesses, and navigate the digital space securely.

Speaking at the event, Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo emphasised the importance of digital literacy in today's economy .

“Digital skills are no longer optional, they are mandatory. Whether starting an online business, working remotely, or leveraging technology, digital literacy unlocks opportunities,” said Dr. Omollo.

Driving Digital Inclusion & Innovation

The DigiTruck program plays a crucial role in fostering digital entrepreneurship and workforce development.

Adam Lane, Government Affairs and Policy Director at Huawei highlighted the program’s impact in reaching youth outside formal education.

“We run the DigiTruck to ensure youth in rural areas have access to digital skills. I’m proud we’ve maintained an equal gender split because digital literacy is crucial for everyone in today’s economy,” said Lane.

The training also featured an innovation competition, where trainees developed solutions addressing community challenges, including healthcare service delivery improvements, digital support for quarry workers, and online safety awareness campaigns .

Damada Akinyi, a participant, shared her experience and what she hopes to achieve after graduating from the program.

The skills I’ve gained, like graphic design and preparing presentations, have opened new doors. I’ve secured design jobs and earned money as I prepare for university.

Government Commitment & Future Prospects

Dr. Omollo reaffirmed the government's commitment to expanding digital skills programs and called for more support from businesses and local stakeholders.

“Investing in digital education invests in people. Stronger communities mean a stronger, more prosperous Kenya,” he noted.

With their newly acquired skills, the graduates are expected to drive digital adoption, boost entrepreneurship, and increase ICT course enrollment in Homa Bay. The event concluded with a call to action for graduates to embrace their digital futures.

“This is not the end, it’s the beginning. You now have the tools to compete, innovate, and thrive in a digital world,” Dr. Omollo encouraged the graduates.