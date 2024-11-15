Willy Paul, Mkadinali unite to shed light on weight of 'Society Pressure'

From rap anthems to feel-good jams that celebrate love, and Gospel songs that bring you closer to God, these songs are taking over social media, setting trends on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the tracks currently making waves in Kenya.

Game Ni 90 - Maandy

Maandy, a talented Kenyan artist renowned for her hip-hop skills, singing, songwriting, and live performances, has unveiled her latest track, 'Game Ni 90'. Enjoy!

'Game Ni 90' is an upbeat song that fuses hip-hop with Afrobeat vibes. The track focuses on resilience and determination, with Maandy's powerful lyrics and energetic performance making it an inspiring anthem.

Every Gal - Dyna Cods ft. Wadagliz

Kenyan singer Dyana Cods, celebrated for her energetic performances and unique fusion of modern styles such as Arbantone and Gengetone, has unveiled her latest track 'Every Gal' in collaboration with Wadagliz.

'Every Gal' is a lively dancehall-inspired song with catchy lyrics that promote self-confidence and individuality. The track captures the vibrant synergy between the two artists, delivering a dynamic and uplifting sound.

Society Pressure - Willy Paul ft Scar Mkadinali

Kenyan singer Willy Paul has joined forces with Churchill Mandela, popularly known as Scar Mkadinali, a talented rapper and member of the renowned hip-hop group Wakadinali, for their new track 'Society Pressure'.

The song explores the challenges and pressures faced in everyday life, from work and relationships to the impact of social media.

With powerful lyrics and a strong message, this collaboration brings a thought-provoking and engaging narrative.

Guardian Angel - Heri Wamtumainio

Kenyan gospel artist Peter Audiphaxad Omwaka, widely known as Guardian Angel, has released a new song titled 'Heri Wamtumainio'.

'Heri Wamtumainio' is a heartfelt gospel track that celebrates the blessings of placing trust in God.

With meaningful lyrics and inspiring melodies, Guardian Angel showcases his faith and talent, delivering a song that uplifts and encourages listeners.

Nimechoka - Zuchu

Tanzanian superstar Zuchu has released a new song titled 'Nimechoka', which translates to I’m tired.

Produced by Mr LG, 'Nimechoka' is a deeply emotional track that explores the pain of love, capturing the exhaustion and heartbreak caused by challenging experiences in a relationship.

Zuchu has also teased the release of her upcoming album, thrilling fans who are eagerly awaiting more of her unique and powerful music.

Muhibu - Abigail Chams

East African pop sensation Abigail Chams is once again captivating audiences with her latest release, 'Muhibu', a heartfelt celebration of love.

Known for her unique sound that masterfully blends traditional and contemporary influences, Abigail’s new track showcases her artistry, fusing Taarab, Bongo Flava, and Kompa with her distinctive flair.

