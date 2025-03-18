Why Kenyan journalists working for U.S. media are in limbo after Trump’s order

Kenyan journalists working for Voice of America (VOA) Africa are facing an uncertain future after President Donald Trump ordered the closure of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM).

The move has effectively shut down VOA and other government-funded broadcasters and left 1,300 staff and media professionals in limbo.

“The President has issued an Executive Order titled Continuing the Reduction of the Federal Bureaucracy. It affects USAGM and its outlets VOA and OCB. If you are an employee of the agency please check your email immediately for more information,” announced Kari Lake, Trump’s senior advisor to the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

President Donald Trump's administration justified the dismantling of the USAGM and the shutdown of VOA by accusing these organisations of exhibiting a bias towards democrats and labelling government-funded media as obsolete.

His advisor stated that the agency was deeply flawed, calling it a burden on taxpayers and a national security risk.

She acknowledged that while some dedicated and talented individuals worked there, they were the exception rather than the norm.

Hours after President Trump issued an executive order on Friday, many journalists, executives, and staff at its Washington headquarters were notified of their placement on paid leave.

A senior White House official stated that "Voice of America has been out of step with America for years. It serves as the Voice for Radical America and has pushed divisive propaganda for years now."

The administration also claimed that VOA had been promoting biased media reports, further justifying the decision to dismantle the agency.

Effects of USAID freeze in Kenya

This comes weeks after President Trump moved to cut funding for U.S.-backed international aid programs , including the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), as part of a broader effort to scale back federal spending.

The funding cuts left many Kenyans worried, as USAID has been a lifeline for crucial programs in health, education, and economic growth .

From life-saving HIV treatment to scholarships for underprivileged students, the agency’s support has touched countless lives.

Now, with budgets shrinking, communities that once relied on these programs are uncertain about what the future holds.

The Kenyan government and other organisations that depended on USAID support are now scrambling to secure alternative sources of funding, while thousands of jobs tied to these programs continue to affect the labour market.

In response to the funding cuts, the government has announced plans to allocate Sh24.9 billion to mitigate the impact of the USAID freeze.

This emergency fund aims to sustain essential services and support affected sectors.