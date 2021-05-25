Nilikuwa sherehe - Chris Embarambamba responds after videos of him dancing at a night club went viral

While noting that the videos had been received with a lot of condemnation from his fans, Embarambamba stated that his aim had been misinterpreted.

"Kuna video mbili zinazunguka kwenye mtandao. Moja ni ile mnasema nimepata chali, mmefanya familia yangu inalia. Lakini naomba pole kwa yule anaposti kitu ambayo hajui akitafuta views.

"(There are two videos of me that have gone viral, one of which now paints the picture that I may have found a male suitor. I'd like to apologize because those posting these videos are just looking for views)," the Kisii musician told his fans.

He went on to elaborate that the video was captured while he was enjoying himself at a club along Thika Road.

Embarambamba further defended himself saying that the videos were a practical illustration of what he sang about in the song that propelled him to fame

"Kenyans have judged and insulted me. My fans are angry and some have even questioned my faith and called me a devil. But before you comment on the videos, fellow Kenyans, I urge you to consider the message in the song," the popular musician stated.