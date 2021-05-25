Why the tag "Deputy Jesus" is trending on Twitter this Morning

Kenyans On Twitter Popularly knowns as KOT re-surfaced the tag that is always associated with the moral police, over his firm stance on music and film that he feels erode morals in the society.

On April 3rd 2021, Mutua warned that nobody should refer to him as Deputy Jesus, stating that it's blasphemous.

“The Deputy Jesus tag. . . not funny at all. First it's blasphemous. Secondly, you are a complete moron if you find it funny!” warned Muta.

However, KOT seem to never listen to anybody, as on Tuesday they re-surfaced the tag, after Mutua said that Embarambamba had crossed the line with his dirty-dance in a Kisii Club.

“Embarambamba. . .that's gross. You have crossed the line!” said Ezekiel Mutua.

A section argued that the KFCB Boss was displaying double standards as just the other day her was defending Kabi WaJesus for siring a baby with his Cousin and Rev. Lucy Natasha for having tattoos yet he can’t spare Embarambamba.

As a Moral Police and Christian, Mutua has always made it clear about his love for God and how he isn't afraid to share the gospel wherever and whenever he can.

“Haiyaa, so I am trending as Deputy Jesus and it's supposed to be an insult? Let me make it abundantly clear that I am not ashamed of the gospel of Jesus. It's foolishness to those who are perishing but to us who are being saved, it's the power of God!” said Mutua in a tweet.

On Monday (Night) a video of Embarambamba dirty-dancing in a Kisii club surfaced Online, eliciting mixed reactions among Kenyans On Twitter.