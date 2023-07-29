The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

How Obinna’s first 10/10 show went down: celebrities and fans react

Charles Ouma

With the bar already set high by Willis Raburu whose energy, eloquence and ability to engage guests and fans on the show was on another level, all eyes were on Obinna as he made his debut on Friday, July 28.

A screengrab image of Oga Obinna making his debut on 10/10 show on Citizen TV after replacing Willis Raburu
A screengrab image of Oga Obinna making his debut on 10/10 show on Citizen TV after replacing Willis Raburu

Comedian Oga Obinna made his debut as the host of the popular 10/10 show on Citizen TV in style, hailing the night as one of his best nights ever.

Recommended articles

Obinna who replaced the show’s previous host, Willis Raburu brought the show to life for what would turn out to be a show of a kind.

With the bar already set high by Raburu whose energy, eloquence and ability to engage guests and fans on the show was on another level and quickly propelled the show to great heights, all eyes were on Obinna as he made his debut on Friday, July 28.

Mopped by fans, the media personality made his grand entrance to the show amid cheers for what he described as his “best night ever”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls welcome to 10 over 10. This is going to be one of a kind, the comedy chairman Oga Obinna…” He announced as he appreciated his fans who cheered loudly.

The media personality brought the show to life with blending his sense of humour with music as he hosted his guests for the night.

Among those he hosted in his debut was the talented duo of Swat na Shekina who entertained the audience.

The show was also graced by MC Jopema and DJ Crossfade who served the audience a good blend of music and fun.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Citizen TV announces Willis Raburu's replacement for 10/10 show

Taking to Instagram, Obinna Citizen TV and his fans for the opportunity to do what he loves on what he described as the biggest platform in the country.

“Tonight is gonna be one of my best nights ever. Doing what I LOVE on the BIGGEST platform in the country. Thank you, Citizen TV. Thank you 10/10, and thanks, Team Obinna. We did it.😍❤️” He wrote.

Below are reactions from fans as the comedian made his debut on 10 over 10.

jovial_ke: Unajua kuchase bag 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 proud of you

ADVERTISEMENT

deejaykalonje: Nayo nayo mjeshi... congratulations 👏

drofweneke: My Gggggggggg!!

adamakar254: Wueeh sijawai kuwa fan wa 10/10 but kwanzia leo ...ntakuwa na watch ....one love Obize ❤️

karenzo.nyamu: Congratulations 🥳🕺

princeindah: All the best bro 💪

ADVERTISEMENT

manuu_tiko: BUT ENERGY IKUE ILE YA BAZUU BRO..ALL THE BEST🫂

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sh50 million it is - Eric Omondi explains the price of seeing his daughter's face

Sh50 million it is - Eric Omondi explains the price of seeing his daughter's face

Samidoh to visit Edday Nderitu amidst marriage turmoil

Samidoh to visit Edday Nderitu amidst marriage turmoil

Guardian Angel - If I get opportunity to have a kid with my wife, I'll thank God

Guardian Angel - If I get opportunity to have a kid with my wife, I'll thank God

Isn’t love supposed to be gentle and kind - Betty Kyallo handles suitor

Isn’t love supposed to be gentle and kind - Betty Kyallo handles suitor

How Obinna’s first 10/10 show went down: celebrities and fans react

How Obinna’s first 10/10 show went down: celebrities and fans react

Citizen TV replaces Willis, Chipukeezy hospitalised, Brian Chira arrested, & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Citizen TV replaces Willis, Chipukeezy hospitalised, Brian Chira arrested, & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Zuchu longing for her 'Honey' & 6 other tunes released this week

Zuchu longing for her 'Honey' & 6 other tunes released this week

Meet Marya Okoth: 'A Nurse Toto' receptionist with nauseating attitude

Meet Marya Okoth: 'A Nurse Toto' receptionist with nauseating attitude

Citizen TV announces Willis Raburu's replacement for 10/10 show

Citizen TV announces Willis Raburu's replacement for 10/10 show

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Moipei triplets and Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

Media personality Kamene Goro

Kamene shares 2 vital rules after emotional encounter with a lady in club washroom

Veteran producer Tedd Josiah

Controversial Raila commercial that forced Tedd Josiah into exile

Jomo Kenyatta Jr

Jomo Kenyatta Jr Biography: Age, schools attended & family