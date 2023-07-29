How Obinna’s first 10/10 show went down: celebrities and fans react

Obinna who replaced the show’s previous host, Willis Raburu brought the show to life for what would turn out to be a show of a kind.

With the bar already set high by Raburu whose energy, eloquence and ability to engage guests and fans on the show was on another level and quickly propelled the show to great heights, all eyes were on Obinna as he made his debut on Friday, July 28.

Mopped by fans, the media personality made his grand entrance to the show amid cheers for what he described as his “best night ever”.

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls welcome to 10 over 10. This is going to be one of a kind, the comedy chairman Oga Obinna…” He announced as he appreciated his fans who cheered loudly.

The media personality brought the show to life with blending his sense of humour with music as he hosted his guests for the night.

Among those he hosted in his debut was the talented duo of Swat na Shekina who entertained the audience.

The show was also graced by MC Jopema and DJ Crossfade who served the audience a good blend of music and fun.

Taking to Instagram, Obinna Citizen TV and his fans for the opportunity to do what he loves on what he described as the biggest platform in the country.

“Tonight is gonna be one of my best nights ever. Doing what I LOVE on the BIGGEST platform in the country. Thank you, Citizen TV. Thank you 10/10, and thanks, Team Obinna. We did it.😍❤️” He wrote.

Below are reactions from fans as the comedian made his debut on 10 over 10.

jovial_ke: Unajua kuchase bag 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 proud of you

deejaykalonje: Nayo nayo mjeshi... congratulations 👏

drofweneke: My Gggggggggg!!

adamakar254: Wueeh sijawai kuwa fan wa 10/10 but kwanzia leo ...ntakuwa na watch ....one love Obize ❤️

karenzo.nyamu: Congratulations 🥳🕺

princeindah: All the best bro 💪

