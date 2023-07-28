Citizen TV announces Willis Raburu's replacement for 10/10 show

Oga Obinna shared the thrilling news with his followers on Instagram, expressing his elation over this new milestone in his career.

The comedian, who recently bid farewell to Kiss FM, where he co-hosted the morning show alongside Kwambox, is set to begin his new role on Friday, July 28.

In his Instagram post, Oga Obinna conveyed his deep sense of honour and gratitude for the opportunity to work with Royal Media Services (RMS) on Citizen TV.

"It's such an Honor to be here. TONIGHT I tick another DREAM off my to-do list. Always wanted to work at RMS on CITIZEN TV. Finally, my dream has come TRUE!! I get to be on TV again as a host of THE BIGGEST TV SHOW 10/10!! Mama, WE MADE IT!" exclaimed an ecstatic Oga Obinna.

With an impressive decade-long experience in hosting various TV shows and numerous concerts and events, the comedian is determined to deliver excellence in his new role.

"With my experience from hosting numerous TV shows ( Kajairo Music Comedy, Breaktime Show, Comedy Club, Offside NTV, FNL Kiss TV and other concerts and events hosted over 10 years ) sitawaangusha," Obinna said.

Drawing from his vast experience, Oga Obinna is confident that he won't disappoint the show's viewers.

"With guidance from the 10/10 team of dope Producers, Directors, and Camera crew, plus the in-studio Audience, expect nothing but pure bliss," Oga Obinna assured.

Oga Obinna to host new TV show on Kiss TV

The transition from Willis Raburu to Oga Obinna marks a new chapter for the 10/10 show, a widely acclaimed program that has captivated audiences for a long time.