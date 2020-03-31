Socialite Cum Beautypreneur Huddah Monroe is making unbothered confessions as the world continues to face the Coronavirus pandemic, with people in self-isolation or Quarantine.

In a number of updates on her pages, the Huddah Cosmetics boss acknowledged that being quarantined has humbled her to a point of begging for d*ck. Being a travelling fanatic, Ms Monroe added that she feels like she has been caged.

“I break up. 2 hours later I’m bored and I want him back! Quarantine got me begging for D. They say Humble Yourselves! Quarantine has surely humbled me! I feel a caged animal or an inmate,” wrote Ms Monroe via her Insta-stories.

Eating life with a Big Spoon

In a separate post the outspoken socialite pointed out that, “I see why husbands have fallen in love with their wives. And breaking up with their sides. Humble Yourself coz there’s nowhere else to go. With all these hotties being made baby Momma’s and dumped. Never wifed. Clearly. Its’s more than body and looks! Us men want more.”

Before the Coronavirus pandemic, Ms Monroe was among Kenyan socialites who were all over the world eating life with a big spoon. She was constantly on exotic vacations dining with big names who run various industries.

A vacation in Los Angeles, for Ms Monroe was not something to debate about but that lifestyle has been altered by the wide spread of COVID-19.

"Stay home. Stay prayed up! Stay educated. Keep a positive mindset. And hope for the best!. Leaving social media for a while. All these news daily is weigh in so much on me and my spirit. At first it looked like a joke. But now it's really hitting home! And the more I see it: the more paranoid I get!" she said.